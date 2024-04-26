LOOK: Bengals $15 Million First-Round Draft Pick Is One Large Human

The Cincinnati Bengals face some questions about whether or not 2024 first-round draft pick Amarius Mims will be able to be a long-term solution to protect quarterback Joe Burrow.

Mims only made eight starts on the offensive line during his college career at Georgia, so that’s a fair question.

One question the Bengals and Mims won’t have to answer is about whether or not he has the physical tools to compete in the NFL — something illustrated by a picture of the No. 18 overall pick shared by The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. on X. Dehner covers the Bengals for The Athletic.

Mims is 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds and the picture shows him standing behind a group of media at the NFL combine in February.

Bengals Betting Burrow’s Health on Mims’ Potential

The Bengals have invested their entire future in Burrow, who received a 5-year, $275 million contract extension before the 2023 season that pays him an NFL record $55 million per year.

One thing Burrow has consistently been the best in the NFL at — or worst, depending on your purview — is taking sacks. Despite missing 13 games in the last four seasons due to injury, Burrow has been sacked more than any quarterback in the NFL in that time, taking a staggering 148 sacks for a loss of minus-1,040 yards in that time.

He’s also fumbled 22 times and lost 10 in that time.

In 2021, when Burrow led the Bengals to an AFC Championship and the third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, he led the NFL with 51 sacks for minus-370 yards in the regular season. In the 2021 playoffs, Burrow set an NFL record with 19 sacks for minus-170 yards in four games.

Mims only started eight games during three seasons at Georgia, including both College Football Playoff games in 2022 on the way to winning a second consecutive national championship.

But being 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds … that’s a thing.

“This isn’t about numbers that pop off a sheet, this is about carrying 340 pounds unlike anybody you’ll see,” Dehner wrote. “He’s full of muscle and built to be nimble, and he plays like a natural in pass protection.

Mims Will Receive 4-Year, $15.3 Million Contract

As the No. 18 overall pick, Mims is slotted to receive a 4-year, $15.3 million rookie contract and if he can keep Burrow upright that will seem like a pretty amazing bargain.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compared Mims to Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle and two-time Super Bowl champion Donovan Smith in his pre-draft evaluation.

“Talented tackle prospect carrying a picturesque frame and exciting NFL traits,” Zierlein wrote. “Mims plays with pretty good technique and is ahead of the game with hand placement. He has the size and bend to create movement and adequate athleticism to make blocks on the move, although he can be inconsistent in that area.”

Mims should be expected to step in and be the starter at right offensive tackle right away. Jonah Williams started 16 games at left offensive tackle in 2022 but was moved to right tackle in 2023 when the team brought in Super Bowl champion Orlando Brown Jr. and Williams started all 17 games at right tackle in 2023 before signing a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals.