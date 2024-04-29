Browns Ink Speedy Pass-Catcher to Lucrative Deal After Draft

The Cleveland Browns added another rookie wide receiver to the mix following the draft, signing Ahmarean Brown.

Brown played at Georgia Tech South Carolina during his college career. He didn’t put up huge numbers during his five seasons in college, collecting 92 catches for 1,136 yards and 9 touchdowns. Seven of those touchdowns came during his freshman year at Georgia Tech.

Brown’s deal with Cleveland is lucrative compared to other UDFA deals. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, it includes a $20,000 signing bonus and $150,000 guaranteed.

Brown is undersized, at 5 feet 8 inches and 170 pounds, which likely contributed to his not being selected during the draft. However, he possesses some blazing speed. Browns ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash during his pro day.

Brown could find himself contributing to a special teams, especially with the new rules in place.

“Playing at the next level, for a guy like me, I’m gonna have to play special teams and it’s something that I’m wiling do. Especially with the new format for the kickoff,” Brown told Gamecock Central prior to the draft. “Just to be able to get the ball in my hands to be able to make some moves, I think it’s gonna be exciting… I can excel not only on kickoff but on punt (returns) too.”

The Browns have added nine undrafted free agents so far. It includes Miami OL Javion Cohen, Arizona State DB Christopher Edmonds, South Dakota State CB DyShawn Gales, Weber State LB Winston Reid, BYU RB Aidan Robbins, Rhode Island OT Lorenzo Thompson, Wyoming TE Treyton Welch and North Dakota State OT Jalen Sundell.

Browns Snag WR Jamari Thrash in 5th Round

The Browns added another wide receiver prospect during the draft. Cleveland selected Jamari Thrash, a Louisville product, in the fifth round. Last season with the Cardinals, he notched 63 receptions for 858 receiving yards (13.6 per) and 6 touchdowns.

Thrash was not surprised to land with the Browns. He said he spoke with the team at the combine and multiple times ahead of the draft.

“They got to know me as a player and a character,” Thrash said. “I’m blessed and honored to be a Cleveland Brown. You know, it means a lot to me right now.”

Trash can be a field stretcher for the Browns. He ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

“He’s a competitive kid. He’s had production inside and out throughout his college career, and he’s a good playmaker with the ball in his hands,” Browns Director of Player Personnel Dan Saganey said. “So, add him to the room and let him compete.”

Browns Have New-Look Receiver Room

The Browns worked this offseason to improve their wide receiver depth. Amari Cooper carried much of the load last season, snagging 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns.

Elijah Moore arrived in the offseason via trade and turned in a career year. He collected 59 passes for 640 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Beyond Cooper and Moore, the production was limited. Rookie Cedric Tillman was the third-leading receiver on the team with just 21 catches for 224 yards.

Needing more, the Browns executed another trade this offseason, bringing in Jerry Jeudy. The team quickly inked the former first-round pick to a three-year extension after the deal.