Browns Add Bruising Running Back Following Draft

The Cleveland Browns worked quickly after the draft to add Aidan Robbins to their stable of running backs.

Robbins didn’t get selected in the draft, but the former BYU running back didn’t have to wait long to decide where he’d play. The terms of the deal with Robbins were not immediately available.

What stands out about Robbins is his size. He comes in at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds. He bounced around during his college career, playing for Louisville, UNLV and BYU.

His best year came with the Rebels in 2022. He collected 1,009 yards on 209 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. In all, Robbins rushed for 1,545 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career.

The Browns added a handful of other undrafted free agents. The initial haul included guard Javion Cohen (Miami), offensive lineman Lorenzo Thompson (Rhode Island), linebacker Winston Reid (Weber State), and defensive backs Chris Edmonds (Arizona State) and Dyshawn Gales (South Dakota State).

Aidan Robbins Joins Stacked Browns RB Room

The Browns worked this offseason to build their depth in their backfield. Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. return and they’ll be joined by free agent additions D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines.

“Depth is important at every position, we were really pleased with that room last year,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said on April 18. “I thought Jerome and Pierre in particular, you know, did an incredible job filling in last year, and then obviously we had Kareem (Hunt) in those high leverage and short yardage moments. But Jerome and Pierre, they got obviously a lot of time and a lot of reps last year and feel very good about their skillset. We’ve added a couple of guys to that room with differing skill sets that can complement those guys, but we think we’re in a pretty strong spot.”

Cleveland is also expecting to get Nick Chubb back at some point next season. When the four-time Pro Bowler returns, he’ll be the focal point for the ground attack.

Chubb is still working his way back from a season-ending knee injury. He recently stepped up his activity, but a timeline for his return is still uncertain.

“Honestly, it is probably too early to really understand what he’s going to look like,” Berry said in March at the NFL’s Annual League Meeting, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “He’s doing truly doing a fantastic job with the rehab.”

He has rushed for 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns over 77 games with the Browns.

Browns Add Wide Receiver Jamari Thrash

The Browns added just one pass-catcher in the draft, taking Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash in the fifth round. Last season with the Cardinals, he notched 63 receptions for 858 receiving yards (13.6 per) and 6 touchdowns.

The Browns see Thrash fitting in well alongside Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore and others.

“We liked his route skill and his separation ability,” Berry said after the draft. “We view him as a guy who can play outside and inside. You know, he’s good with the ball in his hands. So as we think through our offense and our fit within that receiver room, we’re looking forward to seeing him compete for reps, and we think he’s a guy that has position flex.”

Thrash will be competing for reps with former third-round picks David Bell and Cedric Tillman. Neither has carved out a role in the offense yet.