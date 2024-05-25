Browns Predicted to ‘Bail’ if Deshaun Watson Fails to Produce

Deshaun Watson is heading into a make-or-break season with the Cleveland Browns.

Watson is entering his third season as a member of the Browns. The Browns gave up a trio of first-round picks to land Watson via a blockbuster 2022 trade. The team also handed him an unprecedented $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

Since landing in Cleveland, Watson has played in 12 games with mixed results. He’s passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

Bleacher Report pointed to a lack of superstar offensive talent around Watson as a key reason he may fail to be elite next season.

“The obstacle: A lack of offensive support,” Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon said. “The receiving corps is OK, but Jedrick Wills Jr. is a potential liability at left tackle, and there’s no way of knowing what to expect from star running back Nick Chubb as he continues to recover from a major knee injury.”

If Watson posts another disappointing season, Gagnon could see the Browns potentially pulling the plug on Watson as their franchise quarterback — despite his $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

“While Watson’s guaranteed long-term contract might keep him in place for a while longer, nothing’s guaranteed when you continually fail to deliver in this league,” Gagnon said. “If he does that for a third consecutive season in Cleveland, the Browns might bite the financial bullet and bail.”

Browns Have Added Weapons for Deshaun Watson

The Browns have done some work to ensure Watson has the weapons he needs to produce. Cleveland has traded for a wide receiver in each of the last three seasons.

Amari Cooper will be Watson’s top target. Cooper won’t make headlines for being a diva and simply does his job on the field at a very high level. He’s recorded 2,410 yards and 14 touchdowns over two seasons with the Browns.

The Browns added another key piece last offseason in Elijah Moore. He finished his first campaign in Cleveland with 640 yards on 59 catches — both career highs. But he only found the end zone twice and did not break 100 yards in any contest.

The Browns’ most recent move came in March: a trade for former Denver Broncos first-round pick Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy has notched 3,053 yards over his career on 211 catches with 11 touchdowns. The Browns inked Jeudy to a three-year extension shortly after the trade.

Watson will also have tight end David Njoku as a target. Njoku made his first Pro Bowl last season, collecting 882 yards on 81 catches with 6 touchdowns.

Browns Need Watson to Stay on Field

Watson’s biggest obstacle might be staying on the field. He’s coming off season-ending shoulder surgery, and there is an element of the unknown as he returns to the field.

Watson has been throwing every other day at OTAs, a schedule he’ll likely maintain until training camp. The Browns have liked what they’ve seen so far.

“I think (Watson has) looked like himself to me,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I’ve been able to watch him the last couple weeks now that we’ve gotten into phase two (of the offseason program). So, I’ve seen him throw. He’s making great progress, and we will continue to just follow the medical team on this. But he looks like himself.”

If Watson can stay on the field and get in a rhythm during the year, it could stop all the talk about his future.