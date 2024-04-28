Browns Mum on Former Top Pick’s Future Following Draft

The Cleveland Browns have yet to finalize their decision regarding cornerback Greg Newsome’s fifth-year option and are not ready to announce their plan

As a former first-round pick, Newsome has a fifth-year option attached to his deal, worth $13.38 million for the 2025 season. The Browns selected Newsome with pick No. 26 in 2021.

The Browns have until May 2 to decide whether or not they’ll pick up the option. Newsome notched career-highs in tackles (49), tackles for loss (4), pass breakups (14) and interceptions (2) last season.

General manager Andrew Berry didn’t have an update on Newsome following the NFL Draft on Saturday.

“Very happy with Greg,” Berry said on Saturday, April 27. “Want as many man corners as we can have. We’ll let you guys know at the appropriate time.”

That statement from Berry is similar to what he’s said previously about Newsome, who was on the radar as a potential trade chip around the draft.

“I want as many good corners as possible,” Berry said on April 18. “Your base offense and defense is really more three receivers and three corners in this day and age. So that’s really how we think about it.

“Corner is a premium position. We have three guys who can play press-man coverage at a very, very, very high level. That’s not a skill set that I’m looking to give away.”

Browns Greg Newsome Responded to Trade Rumors

All indications are that the Browns will pick up Newsome’s option, keeping their stacked cornerback unit together for a couple more seasons. Newsome’s teammate, Denzel Ward, called the setup of having three starting-caliber cornerbacks “ideal.”

“It’s very important [to keep us together],” Ward said on Tuesday, April 16. “I’ve been openly sharing that I want to keep us together. Even AB says all the time that you can’t have enough great corners on a team. That’s real. Guys go down and having the baility to match up with teams across the board. Whether that’s in the slot with Greg or outside with me and Martin. Being able to rotate and do different things. Having multiple No. 1 corners on a team is an ideal situation.”

Picking up Newsome’s option would not take him off the table as a potential trade target. However, he’s not stressing over his name popping up in rumors.

“I don’t pay attention, but obviously my family and stuff tell me and ask me,” Newsome said on Tuesday, April 16. “What goes through my head is nothing. I feel like I’m comfortable here. [Andrew Berry] and the ownership and all my coaches know what I’m capable of, they know what I bring to this team, not just on the field, being one of those glue guys — being a guy that’s always energetic, celebrating no matter what. I feel like they know my value. So I wasn’t too worried about that.”

Browns Add Cornerback Myles Harden in Draft

The Browns did add a cornerback during the draft, selecting South Dakota’s Myles Harden in the seventh round.

Harden tallied 58 total tackles, one fumble recovery, seven passes defended and one interception last season with South Dakota. He was named a third-team Associated Press FCS All-American and first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference. He led the team with six pass breakups and started all 13 games.

Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to say about Harden prior to the draft.

“Harden’s game is filled with competitiveness and aggression but missing any semblance of finesse. He stands out with his field awareness in zone coverages and his physicality at the catch point and against the run. He’s capable as a man defender but figures to take on some water against NFL wideouts with above-average speed. He’s cut low with good gather quickness and fluidity in lateral transitions. He’s an A+ tackler whose blend of toughness and field vision could see teams push him into a role as a big nickel or safety.”

Harden joins a very talented room in Cleveland and will get to learn from some of the best as he gets up to speed.