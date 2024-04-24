Ex-Browns Star Sends 2-Word Message on Comeback

Former Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry is gearing up for a comeback.

Landry spent last year without a team but isn’t content to let that happen again. The 31-year-old former Pro Bowler has been working hard this offseason in hopes of landing another shot in the NFL.

Landry put out a video on social media showing his training with the simple caption: “Rent due.”

The video shows Landry training, running routes and catching balls. It closes with the word, “ready.”

Landry most recently played for his hometown Saints during the 2022 season. But he appeared in just nine games. Hampered by injuries, Landry caught just 25 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown. New Orleans chose not to bring him back.

In his prime, Landry was a catch machine. He reeled off five consecutive Pro Bowls from 2015 to 2019 with the Miami Dolphins and Browns. Landry has 713 career catches for 7,870 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Jarvis Landry Said Browns Didn’t Want Him Back

Landry was integral to the Browns’ turnaround into a playoff contender during his stay in Cleveland from 2018-21. Thanks to his outspoken leadership and production on the field, he became a fan favorite.

However, the Browns were forced to make a tough decision in 2022. Landry was coming off an injury and the Browns wanted to go in a different direction. Shortly after acquiring Amari Cooper via a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, the Browns released Landry.

He recently disputed that he wanted to leave Cleveland and said that he attempted to stick around with a restructured deal.

“I asked to restructure and I was told ‘hold up’ then next thing you know another WR was signed and I got my walking papers,” Landry wrote.

Landry also hinted at some unrest in Cleveland regarding personnel decisions. One notable departure was Odell Beckham Jr., a good friend of Landry’s.

“I stayed quite in CLE because I didn’t like what was going on and I was hoping for a better resolution,” Landry said. “We had a team that was one play away from playing for the AFC championship, and having the team we started with together would have played a big role in it [a]nd I saw that bigger picture.”

Browns Have New Look WR Unit

The Browns’ wide receiver room looks much different than it did when Landry was around. Cooper was the first big change but the Browns have done some work via trades since to bolster their depth.

Cleveland landed Elijah Moore prior to last season in a trade with the New York Jets. Moore didn’t wow in his first season with the Browns but showed some potential as a playmakers. Having Deshaun Watson around for a full 17-game slate would help his cause.

The Browns added former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy this offseason. The team snagged him in a trade with the Denver Broncos. Cleveland gave up fifth and sixth round picks in the deal.

Jeudy hasn’t yet lived up to his potential but the Browns are banking that he’ll come around. The Browns inked him to a three-year extension worth up to $58 million shortly after the trade.

Cleveland also has some of its young prospects to work with. Cedric Tillman and David Bell were both recent third-round picks and should be in the mix more this season.