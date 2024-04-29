Former Browns Pro Bowl WR Getting Shot With Jaguars

Former Cleveland Browns star Jarvis Landry will participate in the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie camp as the next step of his comeback bid.

Landry, 31, did not play in the NFL last season. But he’ll get a shot to earn a spot with the Jaguars, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Landry most recently played for his hometown New Orleans Saints during the 2022 season. However, he was hampered by injuries and appeared in just nine games. Landry caught just 25 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown. New Orleans chose not to bring him back.

In his prime, Landry was a catch machine. From 2015 to 2019, he was named to five consecutive Pro Bowls with the Miami Dolphins and Browns. Landry has 713 career catches for 7,870 yards and 38 touchdowns.

The Jaguars have some talented young receivers but Landry might be able to earn a spot in the rotation. He’s a savvy route runner and a reliable target. Landry had also been relatively healthy before the final two years of his career. He didn’t miss a game from 2014 to 2019.

Jarvis Landry Vocal About Making Return

Landry has been active on social media over the last few months as he prepared for his comeback. He feels like he can still be a valuable contributor for a team.

“I would never believe some of these guy are better than me. I just can’t see it,” Landry tweeted on March 14. “Ain’t no arguing going on. I don’t harbor bad feelings towards no one, but I know for a fact theirs 32 teams I’ll give you, 32 #1 WRs get the nod. BUT 32 #2 WRs (name them), 32 #3 WRs (name them). 64+ WRs colder than me? Na. Ain’t no way and that fact.”

Landry recently put out a video on social media showing his training with the simple caption: “Rent due.”

The video shows Landry training, running routes and catching balls. He looks sharp — albeit with no pads on — and it closes with the word “ready.”

When he arrived in 2018, Landry was a key part of Cleveland’s culture shift. He produced on the field but also gained a reputation as a great leader, which might give him an edge when teams consider adding him.

“Jarvis taught me a lot,” Browns running back Nick Chubb said in 2022. “I came in here as a young rookie, and he was Jarvis Landry. Just on and off the field, everything, he’s always there for me. A great person, a great player, a great leader. He was a big part of me being who I am in football.”

Browns Have Rebuit Wide Receiver Unit

The Browns have worked hard over the last few years to build a strong core of pass-catchers.

Cleveland traded for Amari Cooper in 2022, just prior to Landry’s release. Cooper has produced at an elite level with the Browns and is coming off a Pro Bowl season.

He racked up 1,250 yards on 72 catches last season. Cooper’s standout performance came on Christmas Eve against the Houston Texans. He caught 11 passes for 265 yards — a franchise single-game record.

Elijah Moore and former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy have also arrived in Cleveland via trade. The Browns are hoping the trio, along with TE David Njoku, can help propel a passing game led by Deshaun Watson.

The Browns also have three young prospects they’re hoping can become contributors. David Bell (third-round pick in 2022), Cedric Tillman (third-round pick in 2023), and Jamari Thrash (fifth-round pick this year) will fight for playing time.