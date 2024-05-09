Browns Strong Fit for Recently Released Cowboys WR

Martavis Bryant is looking for a new team and the Cleveland Browns should take a look at the well-traveled veteran receiver.

Bryant was released by the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, May 9. Per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, “Other teams are interested and expected to bring him in for a look.”

If they think there’s upside, the Browns have been more than willing to take a shot on players who have had off-field troubles. Bryant, 32, has had plenty of that. But he has also shown some upside in his career. He could be a nice addition to add some depth to the wide receiver position and would come at a very low cost.

Bryant has 145 catches for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns over four NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Raiders. Before being signed by the Cowboys, Bryant served a five-year suspension for repeated violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

Bryant kept busy during his suspension. He played in several indoor football leagues, as well as the CFL and XFL.

Bryant won’t come in and be a game-changer for the Browns. However, he’s a veteran target who could be an interesting practice squad addition. His presence might also push younger wide receivers like David Bell, Cedric Tillman and Michael Woods II.

Browns Have Already Added Depth at Receiver

The Browns did some work this season to build up their receiver depth, trading for former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy. He joins Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore as key contributors in the passing game.

Jeudy was a first-round pick. The Broncos selected him No. 15 overall in 2020. He has notched 3,053 yards on 211 catches with 11 touchdowns in his career. His best year came in 2022 when he posted career highs with 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

The Browns sent fifth- and sixth-round picks to the Denver Broncos for Jeudy. Cleveland moved quickly after that, inking Jeudy to a three-year extension that will pay him up to $58 million.

Cleveland also drafted Jamari Thrash in the fifth round of the draft. The Louisville product notched 63 receptions for 858 receiving yards (13.6 per) and 6 touchdowns last season.

Trash can be a field stretcher for the Browns. He ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

“He’s a competitive kid. He’s had production inside and out throughout his college career, and he’s a good playmaker with the ball in his hands,” Browns Director of Player Personnel Dan Saganey said. “So, add him to the room and let him compete.”

Browns Confident in Deshaun Watson Leading Offense

Deshaun Watson will be back for the Browns next season after being limited to just six games last year due to injuries. Much of the offense will hinge on his performance, and the Browns are confident he’s ready.

“We feel very good about the transition. He is in a good spot mentally and physically,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said on The Pat McAfee Show on May 6. “Obviously, he’s been rehabbing the shoulder injury, but he is well on his way there and in a really strong spot. I think he’s a lot more comfortable within the organization. You know, we have a core group of guys on offense that have now played together for a number of years.

“We do expect to hit the ground running on that side of the ball, and I know he is very excited about returning to the playing field and getting over this injury. We do have high expectations for him and the offense this season.”