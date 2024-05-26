Browns RB Nick Chubb Predicted to Bolt for AFC North Rival

Nick Chubb’s future with the Cleveland Browns remains uncertain beyond this season, with speculation suggesting the Pittsburgh Steelers as a potential suitor.

Chubb is entering the final year of his contract with the Browns. This offseason, the sides agreed to an incentive-heavy contract restructure, ensuring that Chubb will return next season. However, his pay will depend on when he returns to the field and how he performs.

Chubb suffered a major knee injury in Week 2 against the Steelers last season. He had both his ACL and MCL repaired during two separate surgeries, the latest of which came in November. His timeline to return is unclear.

Daniel Fisher of Gridiron Heroics sees the Steelers as a suitor for Chubb next offseason if he hits the open market as a free agent.

“Many Browns fans aren’t going to like it, but Chubb could be waving a terrible towel around in 2025. Current Steelers running back Najee Harris didn’t see his fifth-year option picked up this offseason, so he will be a free agent at the end of this year’s season, leaving a void in the running back room,” Fisher wrote. “Pittsburgh does have an upcoming star running back in Jaylen Warren, so there is a chance he will take over the Steelers’ backfield this year. However, it seems like Harris will be out the door next season no matter what, and Chubb could be a great fit for the organization.”

Browns Confident in Nick Chubb’s Return

Most Cleveland fans aren’t ready to hear the idea of Chubb leaving the Browns, especially if the Steelers are his next stop. But the Browns have invested significantly in contracts for key players like Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, and Denzel Ward. They’ll also have to work out long-term deals for up-and-comers like linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

Chubb will turn 29 next season and it’s unknown what he’ll look like after a significant knee injury — the second of his football career. However, Browns general manager Andrew Berry has confidence in Chubb’s superhuman abilities.

“First of all, nobody wants to bet against Batman, right? We call him Batman here. And Nick, he is a special player and a special human being,” Berry said on May 2 during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “He is doing well on his road to recovery. He still has a long way to go.”

Chubb has collected 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns in 77 career games. He’s averaging 84.6 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry.

Browns RB Nick Chubb Hopes to Test Knee During Training Camp

Much is still unclear regarding Chubb’s return timeline. However, he has been working relentlessly to return to the field and was recently seen running.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com provided an update on Chubb’s health prior to the first set of OTAs on May 21.

“Chubb won’t be participating in OTAs or the minicamp from a team drills standpoint, but he’s been around all offseason rehabbing the knee and providing inspiration to his teammates. He also spends some time during the offseason training at his high school, Cedartown in Georgia, and could be back and forth during OTAs. “But he’s been running for several weeks, and looks good. If all goes as planned, he’ll test the twice-reconstructed left knee during training camp, and work toward a return to the field as soon as possible.”

The Browns have two more sets of OTAs. The phase ends with a mandatory veteran minicamp from June 11-13.