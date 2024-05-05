Former Browns Star Pass-Catcher Finds New Home With AFC Contender

Former Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has a new home.

Beckham has signed with the Miami Dolphins, his fourth team since 2021. He signed a one-year deal worth $3 million. Beckham can make up to $8.25 million with incentives. He joins a talented depth chart led by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Beckham spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens. In 14 games, he caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns. Beckham’s 16.1 yards per reception was the best of his career.

Since departing from the Browns during the 2021 season, Beckham has taken an interesting route. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams after being released by Cleveland and won a Super Bowl. However, Beckham tore his ACL during the Super Bowl win and missed all of 2022.

The Ravens took a shot on Beckham last season and he proved to be a reliable target for quarterback Lamar Jackson during an MVP campaign. Beckham was second on the team in receiving yards, behind only Zay Flowers.

“If there is anything I felt about myself — regardless of anybody’s opinion or anything like that — is that I know that I can still play football, and I know that I still have s— in the tank,” Beckham said in January after the Ravens lost the AFC Championship.

Beckham will turn 32 next season. He’s no longer the Pro Bowl threat he once was but should find some reps within the Dolphins’ explosive offense.

Browns Didn’t Have Clean Breakup With Odell Beckham

Beckham had some rough years in Cleveland after being traded from the Giants in 2019. He managed just 114 catches for 1,586 yards in 29 games. His tenure with the Browns was defined by injuries, drama, and a lack of production on the field.

After the ugly ending, Beckham signed with the Rams and became a significant contributor during their Super Bowl run.

Beckham played against the Browns last season. He addressed his feelings on Cleveland prior to the matchup.

“Nah. I mean, I made great bonds and memories with those guys over there,” Beckham said, per the Ravens’ official site. “Once you’re on a team, you build a brotherhood that lasts way longer than anything else.

“Not to be like, ‘Oh, it’s another game to me,’ but it will be fun to go against these guys who are friends and brothers of mine. But definitely, no animosity on my end, for sure. A lot of love and respect.”

Former Browns WR Jarvis Landry Attempting Comeback

Beckham’s former teammate and good friend Jarvis Landry is attempting a comeback of his own. Landry, 31, did not play in the NFL last season. But he’ll have a shot to earn a spot with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Landry will participate in the Jaguars’ rookie camp.

Landry most recently played for his hometown New Orleans Saints during the 2022 season. However, he was hampered by injuries and appeared in just nine games. Landry caught just 25 passes for 272 yards and 1 touchdown. New Orleans chose not to bring him back.

In his prime, Landry was a catch machine. From 2015 to 2019, he was named to five consecutive Pro Bowls with the Miami Dolphins and Browns. Landry has 713 career catches for 7,870 yards and 38 touchdowns.