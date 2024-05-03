Cowboys Predicted to Land Massive Compensatory 2025 NFL Draft Pick Haul

By and large, the Dallas Cowboys have been free agency spectators, and while that strategy has raised eyebrows in recent months it could pay major dividends ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The only marquee signing the Cowboys have made this offseason was adding linebacker Eric Kendricks into new coordinator Mike Zimmer’s defense, before reuniting with running back Ezekiel Elliott following the 2024 draft.

However, after losing the likes of Dante Fowler, Jr., Tyron Smith, Tony Pollard, Dorance Armstrong, and Tyler Biadasz, among others, the Cowboys could be in line for a massive haul of compensatory draft picks next spring.

While the NFL’s formula for distributing compensatory picks has never been made public, NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein projects the Cowboys will be awarded four compensatory picks next spring, the maximum the league hands out per team.

“Shout-out to the Cowboys,” Zierlein writes. “Who have leaned heavily into the compensatory-picks game. Dating back to 2021, the Cowboys have added a minimum of two compensatory picks per year, and that trend will extend in 2025, with Dallas almost guaranteed to hit the limit of four additional picks after losing five qualifying players and (notoriously) signing none this offseason.”

Zierlein projects the Baltimore Ravens as the only other franchise in line to receive four additional picks during the 2025 NFL Draft, with Dallas adding three additional picks in the fifth round and one in the sixth.

What Picks do The Cowboys Have in 2025?

Before any compensatory picks are awarded, the Cowboys are slated to make six selections during next year’s draft.

Dallas sent a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Detroit Lions as part of the package to trade back to No. 29 overall to select offensive tackle Tyler Guyton in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Adding as many as four additional selections could set the stage for the Cowboys to have even more flexibility to move around the board in 2025.

Analyst Not Sold on Cowboys’ Plan at Running Back

Ezekiel Elliot is back in Dallas, albeit wearing a different number, and while a reunion with the veteran could elevate the offense, not everyone is convinced the Cowboys have done enough to bolster the running back position.

After the Cowboys went the entire draft without selecting a running back, FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt thinks Dallas’ backfield is still a work in progress.

“Jonathon Brooks goes off the board,” Klatt said recently. “And I’m thinking to myself ‘You know what, that’s probably good for Dallas. Go ahead and be patient and now you have those two or three guys in the third round that you can select.’

“So, we get to the third round — they had two picks in the third round… They take guard Cooper Beebe out of Kansas State. Interesting, because there is not a consensus at the top of the interior offensive line.”

One player Klatt believes the Cowboys will regret passing on is former USC standout Marshawn Lloyd, chosen by the Green Bay Packers in the third round.

“This is one of those picks you look back on in a year with hindsight,” Klatt said. “And you say to yourself and you say ‘Do you remember when Dallas passed on Marshawn Lloyd in the third round? And now look at it.’ Marshawn Lloyd could be a back that goes for 100, 125 yards against Dallas in a big moment while Dallas doesn’t have an answer.”