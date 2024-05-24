Dak Prescott Sends 5-Word Message to Cowboys on Contract

Dak Prescott isn’t concerned about money when it comes to his contract situation.

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, May 22, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback sent a simple message — he doesn’t play for money. Prescott is on the verge of entering the final year of his current deal.

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“I know my business will take care of itself,” says Prescott. “Just controlling what I can control. I don’t play for money. … I’ll leave that to the business people to say what it’s worth, what they’re supposed to give a quarterback of my play. It’s about controlling what I can control. Handle that part and everything else will take care of itself.”

Dak Prescott’s Lack of Postseason Success May Be Preventing New Deal

The 30-year-old quarterback is coming off of the best season of his career, leading the league in touchdown passes (36) in addition to pass completions (410). Due to Prescott’s stellar play, he finished as the runner-up in MVP voting.

While there’s little doubt that Prescott is one of the top quarterbacks in the league, his lack of postseason success is a concern. Prescott is 2-5 in the playoffs and he’s coming off of a disastrous postseason loss to the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers at home.

Prescott’s comments line up with the message that he has sent to the team this offseason — he’s not concerned about contract talks. It also helps matters that if Prescott does enter free agency next offseason, he’ll likely be the top quarterback on the market and earn his money regardless.

Kirk Cousins — a statistically similar quarterback with a lack of playoff success — just signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons. Cousins 1-3 in the playoffs during his career and is a 35-year-old coming off of a season-ending Achilles tear.

Stephen Jones Says Dak Prescott Can Lead Them to Championship

Although contract talks have yet to seriously progress, the Cowboys continue to say the right things when it pertains to Prescott’s future with the team. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones was vocal in saying that he believes the veteran quarterback can lead Dallas to a championship.

Via Mad Dog Sports Radio:

“Absolutely. I mean, I totally think Dak can lead us to a championship,” Jones said on May 6. “He does everything the right way. He’s certainly the leader of this football team. He keeps everybody motivated in the offseason. He’s got everybody working out and doing all the things that it takes to put in the work to give yourself every opportunity to win a championship.”

Despite the lack of postseason success, Jones made sure to mention that Prescott has led the Cowboys to three consecutive 12-win seasons. That’s actually the second-most regular season wins since 2021, only behind the Kansas City Chiefs (who have won two Super Bowls in that time frame).

“It just so happens that sometimes, you know, that old oblong football doesn’t bounce your way,” said Jones in the same interview. “And we’ve had some tough breaks and tough games there in the postseason. But, you know, we’ve won 12 games three years in a row. I think that’s right at the top in terms of what teams have done over a three-year period. And, you know, we’re hanging around the rim. We’ve just gotta go up there and grab it, to use a basketball term, and dunk it in. We’re hanging around the rim. We just gotta get the job done.”

We’ll see if the Cowboys can get a deal done with Prescott before the season starts. However, it’s clear that Prescott is ready to move on if a deal doesn’t come together.