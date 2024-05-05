Cowboys’ Draft Haul Questioned by Analyst: ‘going Backwards’

Jerry Jones insisted earlier this offseason that the Dallas Cowboys are “all-in” on the 2024 season, and, while the franchise’s approach to free agency casts doubt on Jones’ statement the franchise did address some key needs during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Following key losses along the line of scrimmage this offseason, the Cowboys invested five of eight selections in fortifying the offensive and defensive lines.

NFL Media’s Bucky Brooks put together a list of his favorite draft classes across the league, and one team that left him scratching his head. The Cowboys’ haul earned the latter dubious distinction.

“Though Prescott and the Cowboys have been at their best when the front line dominates the trenches,” Brooks writes. “The questions surrounding Tyler Guyton (a raw prospect) and Cooper Beebe (underwhelming traits) make it hard to comprehend the team’s draft strategy, especially considering the other prospects who were on the board. If Guyton and Beebe fail to make a swift transition to the NFL in Year 1, the Cowboys’ offense could struggle to move the ball consistently against top opponents.

“With the team failing to pick up plug-and-play prospects at running back and wideout, the offense will need serious contributions from a retread in the backfield (Ezekiel Elliott) and possibly a sixth-round receiver (Ryan Flournoy). At the moment, this feels like a team that’s moving backward, not going all in.”

For a franchise at a pivotal juncture led by a head coach and quarterback on lame-duck contracts, and whose only marquee offseason addition was a veteran linebacker, the Cowboys are placing immense pressure on its incoming draft class to make key contributions in key spots immediately.

Former NFL GM Weighs in on Cowboys’ Tyler Guyton Selection

The Cowboys’ first-round selection of Guyton has drawn mixed reviews, with the Oklahoma tackle considered a raw project by some analysts and NFL evaluators.

However, former Minnesota Vikings general manager and current CBS Sports analyst Rick Spielman believes the Cowboys filled one of their most pressing needs by tabbing Guyton at No. 29 overall.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they move him over to the left side,” Spielman says. “I know that he played on the right side at Oklahoma, but, he’s more than athletic [enough] to move over to the left side.

“I do like his aggressiveness and the style that he plays with. This was a huge need that Dallas had to fill. And, I bet that if they put him over at left tackle, he’d be the starter and you can keep [Tyler] Smith at guard, where I think he’s better at guard than he is at left tackle.”

If Guyton is ready to step in and play at a high level immediately, it would soften much of the blow from the Cowboys being unable to re-sign Tyron Smith in free agency.

Last season in Norman, Guyton didn’t allow a sack while surrendering three quarterback hits and nine total hurries, according to Pro Football Focus.

“From strictly a tools perspective,” Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy recently told Heavy. “You could make a good case he’s the highest ceiling tackle in this draft.

“Tyler just does things athletically these other guys can’t do. He’s so light on his feet it just looks like he’s floating sometimes. Even though he’s played right tackle in college, he’s a high-level left tackle athlete.”

Ezekiel Elliott’s Cowboys Contract Details Revealed

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he is “super excited” for RB Ezekiel Elliott’s return, impact in locker room: “When it’s time to be serious and lock in, there’s nobody better than him. …Every young guy should follow the way that he goes about his business on the field.” pic.twitter.com/VXQReR54Vj — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 2, 2024

The Cowboys are bringing back Ezekiel Elliott, and the veteran running back is returning on a team-friendly contract.

According to a report from The Star-Telegram, Elliott is set to play on a one-year contract worth $3 million, including $2 million guaranteed.

Returning to the Cowboys after spending one season with the New England Patriots, Elliott rushed for 642 yards with three touchdowns while starting the final three games of the 2023 campaign.

“This was my priority. Doing what I could to get back here,” Elliott told Clarence Hill Jr. of The Star-Telegram. “I have a lot left to accomplish here. I’m excited to get back with the fellas and chase that ring.”