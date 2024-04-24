Cowboys Enter Negotiations with Ezekiel Elliott Before NFL Draft: Report

The Dallas Cowboys have just hours left until the 2024 NFL draft, and it looks like they’re lining up a major reunion. The Cowboys and former running back Ezekiel Elliott have had a “will they, won’t they” saga in terms of reuniting. But the latest news signals a homecoming for Zeke.

On April 23, CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported that Elliott’s representation is visiting the Cowboys’ facility today.

“I’m told the #Cowboys are currently meeting with RB Ezekiel Elliott’s representative around the facility a day before the NFL Draft, per source,” Anderson wrote on X.

After reports and rumors saturated the news cycle in mid-to-late March, talks of a reunion have quieted down. But with major decisions to be made in the NFL draft, maybe the Cowboys are thinking about nailing down their RB group before making a pick.

Elliott was a star for Dallas during his seven-year run with the Cowboys, making three Pro Bowls. He led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016 and 2018. Elliott’s 8262 rushing yards ranks third all-time in Cowboys franchise history.

Dallas and Elliott Have ‘Mutual Interest’

Of all the reports and updates from March, the most notable was from ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler. On March 30, Fowler revealed that the two sides have mutual interest in a reunion.

“The Dallas Cowboys and free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott have mutual interest in a reunion, sources tell ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. While a deal between Elliott and his former club has not been reached, both sides are open to it, sources added.”

Elliott’s stint with the New England Patriots did not go to plan. His regression continued, despite signing with a new team. According to Pro Football Reference, Elliott set career lows for rushing yards (642) and average yards per carry (3.5.)

From Dallas’ perspective, the hope is that a reunion might pick Elliot back up. That being said, it’s far from a guarantee. Elliott is now 28 years old, but 8 seasons is a lot for modern RBs. Further, Elliott’s last season with the Cowboys wasn’t much better than his 2023 campaign.

Elliott averaged 3.8 yards per rush in 2022. He also failed to reach 1000 yards from scrimmage for the first time in his career.

Cowboys Could Go Different Route

While Elliott would be a sensational signing, the Cowboys do have options. Besides drafting an RB, they could also try and trade for one. Pro Football Focus writer Marcus Mosher believes it’s a possibility, and suggests Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce as an option.

“The Texans have since added Joe Mixon and rewarded him with a new contract. He will be their starter in 2024 and beyond, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Texans draft a running back with some speed to complement him,” Mosher wrote on April 23.

Pierce has shown serious potential in his two seasons in Houston. He totaled 939 rushing yards in his rookie season in 2022, but regressed due to a smaller role in 2023.

Mosher figures that Pierce could be available in a trade for a Day 3 draft pick. Considering his age and potential, that feels like a good value.