Ezekiel Elliott Drops Cryptic Message on Cowboys News of Bargain Deal

The newest Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is a familiar face, and the playmaker took to X after news broke regarding his signing. Elliott had the perfect reaction to coming back to big D by simply posting a message with the eyes emoji.

Gone are the days of the $90 million lucrative contract Elliott inked with the Cowboys last time around. Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reported that Elliott is signing a one-year deal with $2 million guaranteed. The contract can be worth as much as $3 million.

Even if you are skeptical of how much Elliott can contribute, it is hard to argue with the Cowboys signing the former Pro Bowler on this kind of a team-friendly deal. If Elliott can produce, the veteran has a clear pathway to carries following the departure of Tony Pollard.

Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Turned Down Offers From Other Teams to Return to Dallas

After one year with the New England Patriots, Elliott was motivated to return to Dallas. Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported that Elliott had interest from other teams, but wanted to come back to the Cowboys.

“BREAKING: [Former] All-Pro RB Ezekiel Elliott is signing with the Cowboys, per sources,” Schultz detailed in a series of April 29 messages on X. “Despite fielding offers from other teams, a source tells me: ‘Zeke wanted his legacy to be a Dallas Cowboy.’ A legend returns to The Star. Ezekiel Elliott wanted to finish his career with the Cowboy.”



Cowboys News: Dallas Met With Ezekiel Elliott Prior to the 2024 NFL Draft

The news comes after the Cowboys surprisingly passed on taking a running back with any of their 2024 NFL draft picks. Days before the signing, ESPN’s Todd Archer reported that the deal was close after the two sides met at a Dallas area restaurant prior to the draft.

“The Dallas Cowboys have yet to fill their running back need, but the return of Ezekiel Elliott looks more and more likely,” Archer wrote in an April 27, 2024 story titled, “Cowboys closer to Ezekiel Elliott reunion amid RB shortage.”

“Owner and general manager Jerry Jones would not say the Cowboys have an agreement in place with Elliott, who played for Dallas from 2016 to 2022, but he has acknowledged interest in Elliott,” Archer added.

“… The Cowboys met with Elliott and his agent, Rocky Arceneaux, earlier this week to discuss a potential reunion,” Archer added. “Then Elliott and Arceneaux happened to go to the same restaurant, Dee Lincoln Prime, where the Cowboys were holding a scouts’ dinner.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Strongly Considered Signing Dalvin Cook Before Bringing Back Ezekiel Elliott

The Cowboys were also considering adding another former Pro Bowler in Dalvin Cook, per The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken. Ultimately, Dallas opted for a reunion with Elliott over signing Cook.

“In October, the Cowboys played a video montage for Ezekiel Elliott’s return to AT&T Stadium when Patriots visited,” Gehlken said in an April 29 message on X. “It wasn’t over for them. It’s still not over. Dalvin Cook also was discussed internally at length.”