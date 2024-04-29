Cowboys Sign Linebacker with ‘king-sized’ Tackle Production

The Dallas Cowboys added a potential starting inside linebacker alongside Eric Kendricks, choosing Notre Dame’s Marist Liufau in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and continued bolstering depth at the position after Mr. Irrelevant was chosen by the New York Jets.

Shortly after the draft concluded, the Cowboys signed former UCF linebacker Jason Johnson as an undrafted free agent.

“Inside linebacker with an average frame but king-sized tackle production over his last three seasons,” NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein writes of the former UCF standout. “Johnson plays with a good feel for sifting through blocking schemes and runners’ lane choices.

“He’s an outstanding tackle-finisher who rarely misses, but he will get himself into trouble by sitting on the second level and allowing blockers to climb into him. He’s adequate in zone coverage but unlikely to be on the field for NFL passing downs. Johnson is smart and extremely productive on special teams, but he’s a little lacking in traits.”

Last season, Johnson produced 114 total tackles while adding three sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery while appearing in 13 games for the Knights.

A Second-Team selection at linebacker on the All-Big 12 team, Johnson posted a career-high 15 tackles in UCF’s game against Baylor during the 2023 campaign.

With the tendency to be a violent downhill presence, Johnson could ultimately give a boost to a Cowboys rushing defense that allowed 112.35 rushing yards per game.

How Johnson Could Fit Cowboys Linebacking Corps

In Dallas, Johnson has a legitimate chance to push for a roster spot and potentially even the chance to contribute quality snaps in 2024.

Johnson arrives in Dallas having produced 240 total tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries, across two seasons at UCF.

Even after signing Eric Kendricks in free agency, the Cowboys aren’t exactly teeming with linebacker depth.

When OTAs and minicamps begin, Johnson likely sits behind Kendricks, Markquese Bell, and Kneeland at inside linebacker, but could also see snaps at the WIL, where Johnson would only need to overtake Buddy Johnson, who only has six career tackles, and 2022 fifth-round pick Damone Clark for a starting role.

Jerry Jones Sidesteps Questions on Dak Prescott’s Future

Despite the fact that Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract, the Cowboys did not select a quarterback during this year’s draft.

Afterward, Jones didn’t exactly shed much light on the future of the position or what life might be like without Prescott, if the two sides don’t come to terms on a long-term contract before free agency gets underway next spring.

“We have to think around the corner about next year, but right now he’s under contract,” Jones told reporters at the Cowboys’ post-draft press conference. “Dak, just because there’s no reported communication, that doesn’t mean anything at all.”

With Prescott under contract for 2025, and Trey Lance on the roster, the future remains uncertain.

That is especially the case after the Cowboys decided not to exercise Lance’s fifth-year option, which would have guaranteed the 23-year-old $22.4 million for the 2025 campaign.

Depending on how the 2024 season plays out in Dallas, next offseason could be fascinating to watch how the quarterback situation gains some clarity for 2025 and beyond.