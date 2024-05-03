Cowboys Urged to Trade Draft Pick for 1,000-Yard ‘Bully Back’

There are a couple of ways to view Broncos running back Javonte Williams. He could be seen as a spent force, a player who made an impression as a rookie after being a second-round pick in 2021 but whose knee injury (torn ACL and LCL) in Year 2 sapped him of his ability. Or, he could be seen as a player ready to bounce back now that he’s two years removed from surgery and rehab. Perhaps, too, he should be seen as a Cowboys trade target.

Indeed, it is no secret that the Cowboys intend to run a committee at the running back position this season, and the question as things stand is only one of whether they have the right bodies to run that committee. One of the goals should be to identify underused running back talent on other rosters and make a push for a trade.

For the Cowboys site Blogging the Boys, Williams is an underused talent. In an article titled, “3 post-draft moves the Dallas Cowboys should make to complete their roster,” Williams is highlighted by writer Brian Martin as the trade piece the Cowboys should target.

Javonte Williams Can Be an Every-Down RB

The Broncos’ running back room is, indeed, crowded and Williams’ status with the team is on shaky ground. He was a state champion track star in high school who went on to North Carolina, and the Broncos used a second-rounder to draft him. He tallied 1,219 yards from scrimmage as a rookie, which included a 4.4 yards per carry rate and 43 catches for 316 yards.

But after suffering the knee injury four games into 2022, Williams spent most of 2023 in a tandem with Jaleel McLaughlin. He rushed for 774 yards (1,002 from scrimmage) but his average dropped to 3.6 yards per carry.

The Broncos then picked Notre Dame back Audric Estime in last week’s draft. Martin wrote:

“The Cowboys can easily part with a late-draft pick in 2025 to acquire Williams’ services. The 5’10”, 220-pound RB is exactly what they need at the position. He is a true three-down back with the power to pick up the tough yards and the agility and contact balance to pick up chunk yardage down after down.

“Even if he ends up being a one-year rental he is well worth the investment if they can pry him away from the Broncos.”

Cowboys Counting on a RB Crowd

As things stand, Ezekiel Elliott is shaping up as the Cowboys’ primary running back, with Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn behind him. There’s depth, but a return to Zeke as the lead back is probably not good enough at the top. Williams would change that.

His ability as a receiver and willingness to plow through contact are strengths that should make him a three-down back. At NFL.com, his predraft scouting report read, “Big, broad bully back who runs with an exciting blend of animosity and feel as a future every-down starter in the league. … He’s a terror behind his pads, creating yardage by battering and discarding tackle attempts.”

Sounds like the kind of bruiser the Cowboys need.

Elliott will still be a factor, of course. He certainly thinks he an still be the lead back.

“I think you guys all know what I’m going to give when I’m on the field,” Elliott told reporters this week. “I’m going to do whatever I need to and whatever I can to help this team be successful. … At the end of the day, I’m a football player. I love this game. I think I still am a dominant guy. I’ve got to go out there and prove that.”