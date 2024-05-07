Cowboys Trade Proposal Adds 2,300 RB Alongside Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys likely are not done adding to the backfield even after signing veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott for the upcoming 2024 campaign.

Elliott returns to Dallas, and atop the Cowboys’ depth chart, on the heels of rushing for 642 yards and three touchdowns for the New England Patriots during the 2023 season, including starting the final five games.

However, the Cowboys’ backfield is still rather inexperienced and could use another big-play threat to spell Elliott and complement his running style as a between-the-tackles bruiser.

According to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, the Miami Dolphins could make running back Jeff Wilson Jr. available either via trade or by releasing the 28-year-old ahead of the season.

“The Miami Dolphins drafted Tennessee RB Jaylen Wright in the fourth round,” Meirov points out. “Adding him to the mix with De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert. Miami, which is tight against the cap, would clear $1.2M if it moved on from Jeff Wilson Jr.”

Through his first seven seasons, with the San Francisco 49ers and Dolphins, Wilson has rushed for 2,313 yards with 18 touchdowns while proving himself an accomplished pass-catcher out of the backfield hauling in 71 receptions for 566 yards and five more scores.

What Might a Cowboys Jeff Wilson Jr. Trade Look Like?

Not Mostert. Not Achane; but the dawg that everyones forgotten about. Loyalty is rare in this league. McD showed that loyalty and trust in the most crucial drive of a week 16 home game. Jeff Wilson Jr. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/b2j8kSCqGF — PACHI (@elPachiKiNG) December 26, 2023

The combination of the Dolphins loading up on speedy running backs alongside quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the backfield and the opportunity to free up cap space could make Miami eager to move on from Wilson Jr.

Likewise, Pro Football Focus points out that five of Wilson’s 41 rushing attempts in 2023 were explosive runs of 10 yards or more.

Adding Wilson’s speed and competence as a receiving option out of the backfield would create a formidable and versatile backfield duo for the Cowboys.

Given what the Dolphins have invested at running back, and potentially looking to move on from Wilson, perhaps a late-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft would be all it will take for the Cowboys to pry Wilson away.

Potential trade:

Dallas Cowboys trade: 2025 sixth-round pick

Miami Dolphins trade: RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

The Dolphins previously traded away their sixth-round pick in 2025 to acquire Chase Claypool from the Chicago Bears, so this proposed deal with the Cowboys would replenish some of their draft capital next spring.

In Dallas, Wilson would likely vault to the role of Elliott’s primary backup and potentially even see snaps on the field together at the same time. Given Rico Dowdle’s inexperience, and Deuce Vaughn’s underwhelming rookie season, Wilson’s skill set gives him the chance to contribute meaningful snaps.

Even after signing Royce Freeman, Wilson Jr. adds a different element to the Cowboys’ backfield for the upcoming season.

How Much Cap Space Do the Cowboys Have?

The Dolphins restructured Wilson Jr.’s contract recently, which could make acquiring him even more palatable for the Cowboys.

In a move first reported by the Sun-Sentinel, the Dolphins lowered Wilson’s cap number from $3.67 million for the 2024 season to $2.375 million.

Any trades or signings the Cowboys make this offseason are going to need to be cap-friendly deals, which Wilson Jr. most certainly would be.

According to Spotrac, the Cowboys currently have just $4.49 million in cap space. So, if Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are looking to further upgrade the running back position after reuniting with Elliott, a trade such as one to acquire Wilson might be the most cap friendly with the most upside.