Larry Allen’s Daughter Is ‘Completely Broken’ Over NFL Legend’s Death on Family Vacation

Dallas Cowboys’ legend Larry Allen’s daughters, Jayla and Loriana Allen have opened up about their dad’s sudden death on a family vacation to Mexico.

“I don’t know how to write this message and what to say. I am in complete shock,” Jayla Allen wrote on her Instagram page on June 4. She shared a photo showing Allen with her when she was young.

“I feel like this is a nightmare and I can’t wake up. Every night I would pray to keep you safe. This doesn’t feel real dad,” Jayla wrote, adding that she is “completely broken” over her father’s death.

Allen’s other daughter Loriana Allen also wrote an emotional post about her dad on Instagram.

“To say this is the most painful thing i’ve been through is an understatement,” she wrote.

Allen’s cause of death has not been released. He is a member of the NFL’s Pro Football Hall of Fame. According to a June 3 statement from the Cowboys, announcing Allen’s death at age 52, “Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL.”

Jayla Allen Wrote That Her Dad, Larry Allen, Was her ‘Best Friend & Twin’

Jayla Allen praised her father in the post, which has accrued more than 1,000 likes.

“I am heart broken and don’t know where to go from this. I was blessed with the best father who loved me unconditionally. You would do anything for our family and I am forever grateful,” she wrote.

“I feel completely broken and don’t know where to go from here,” Jayla wrote. She said the pain of losing “you will stay with me forever.. You were my best friend and twin. People always said we were so much a like and that always made me smile. I know you are in peace and with granny💙”

Concluded Jayla, “I love you always and forever! Rest in peace.”

Loriana Allen’s post continued, “You always made sure everyone around you was taken care of. the best dad a girl could ask for. i will forever do everything in my power to make you proud. i’ll forever cherish the laughter and love you brought and lessons you’ve taught me in life. i know you’re up there with granny looking down on us looking out for all of us. i love you so much dad, rest in love ❤️”

The Dallas Cowboys Confirmed That Larry Allen Died ‘Suddenly’ While on Vacation With His Family

The Cowboys announced Allen’s death in a statement on X on June 3.

“The Dallas Cowboys are very saddened to share that Cowboys legend, Super Bowl champion, Cowboys Ring of Honor member, and pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Allen passed away suddenly while on vacation in Mexico with his family on Sunday,” the team wrote.

“He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle – whom he referred to as his heart and soul, his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III. The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry,” the Cowboys wrote.

Allen frequently shared photos of his family on his Instagram page.