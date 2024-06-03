Dallas Cowboys Legend Larry Allen Dies Suddenly in Mexico at Age 52

Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl champion and legend Larry Allen died “suddenly” while vacationing in Mexico on June 2 with his family, the Dallas Cowboys announced in a statement posted to the team’s X page.

“With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Cowboys Legend Larry Allen 💙” the Dallas Cowboys wrote in the post on X on June 3. They did not release a cause of death.

He was 52 years old, according to a statement posted on the team’s website.

“The Dallas Cowboys are very saddened to share that Cowboys legend, Super Bowl champion, Cowboys Ring of Honor member, and pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Allen passed away suddenly while on vacation in Mexico with his family on Sunday,” the team wrote.

Larry Alllen Leaves Behind a Wife, Janelle, and 3 Kids, the Cowboys Wrote

According to the Cowboys, “Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL.”

“His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it means to be a great teammate, competitor and winner,” the team noted.

“He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle – whom he referred to as his heart and soul, his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III. The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry,” the Cowboys wrote.

His last Instagram post was a video clip showing him play football, posted in April.

The Dallas Cowboys Called Larry Allen ‘Arguably 1 of the Greatest Players in the History of the Cowboys’

In a statement on the team’s website, the Cowboys called Allen “arguably one of the greatest players in the history of the Cowboys and perhaps the best offensive linemen in the NFL history.”

“Inducted as a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2013, Allen was a member of the All-Decade team both in the 1990s and 2000s. From 1994 to 2007, Allen played 14 seasons in the NFL, including the first 12 with the Cowboys,” the team wrote.

“Allen is one of three Cowboys in team history with double-digit Pro Bowl selections. He had 10 Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro selections with the Cowboys. Allen finished his playing career with the 49ers and earned an 11th Pro Bowl in 2006,” the Cowboys wrote on the team’s website.

The Cowboys noted, “Allen was one of seven guards named to the NFL’s Top 100 players list that came out in 2019.” The team wrote that Allen was a repeated Pro Bowl selection who was “inducted as a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2013.”

The team wrote, “Drafted in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft out of Sonoma State in California, Allen quickly showed the world his awesome combination of size and strength. However, it was another trait – speed – that probably got him on the NFL map early on.”