Cowboys Predicted to Land Potential Superstar QB as Dak’s Replacement

The Dallas Cowboys could be in the market for a new quarterback in 2025 if Dak Prescott does not sign a contract extension. Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings’ latest 2025 NFL mock draft has Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders falling to the Cowboys at No. 24.

“There’s a reasonable outcome where Dak Prescott isn’t the Cowboys’ QB in 2025,” Cummings wrote in a May 25, 2024 story, “Ian Cummings’ 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shedeur Sanders Joins the Cowboys, Luther Burden III Bands Together With Bryce Young.” “Dallas could opt to roll with Trey Lance, but there could also be an opportunity to reset with a quarterback from the 2025 class. Shedeur Sanders — son of franchise star Deion Sanders — is an option.

“Heading into the year, Sanders grades out as a fringe top-100 prospect on my board, but he has the arm talent and accuracy to rise. Pocket management must be a major point of emphasis moving forward, but if he can clean that up, he can be a capable distributor.”

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Labeled Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders as the Potential No. 1 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

This would be both good and bad news for Dallas. The obvious point is that unless the Cowboys pull a move like the Atlanta Falcons, this selection means that the team and Prescott have moved on from each other. Yet, Sanders dropping to No. 24 would be a massive get for Dallas.

Barring a complete collapse in 2024, fans should be skeptical of Sanders lasting outside the top-10 picks. Sanders is among the early favorites to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

The quarterback has obvious connections to the franchise as the son of Cowboys legend Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders. Owner Jerry Jones gushed over the quarterback as he and Coach Prime attended the Cowboys-Seahawks game on November 30, 2023.

“Very easily could be the top pick in the [2024] draft,” Jones told the Sanders duo while attending the game at AT&T Stadium.

Shedeur Sanders Is Among the Favorites to Be the No. 1 Pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

Colorado is hoping the offensive line can provide better protection for Sanders in 2024. Despite withstanding an immense amount of punishment, Sanders put up impressive numbers last season.

Sanders threw for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and 3 interceptions while completing 69.3% of his passes in 11 appearances during the 2023 season. The quarterback also added 4 rushing touchdowns last season. ESPN’s Field Yates believes Sanders is the early favorite to be the No. 1 pick in 2025.

“The three who have my attention based off 2023 film study are Sanders, [Georgia quarterback Carson Beck] and [Texas signal-caller Quinn Ewers] — in that order for me,” Yates wrote in May 2 story titled, “2025 NFL draft: Top prospects, QBs to know, sleeper picks.” “I actually think Sanders feels like the early leader to be the first pick in the draft, as his elite pocket passing is beyond impressive. In his first season at Colorado, Sanders completed 298 passes for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns. How he can carve up a defense when given time and space is legit.”

Dak Prescott on Future With Cowboys: ‘I Have a Lot of Decision in This, Too’

Much has been made about the Cowboys potentially dragging their feet to re-sign Prescott to a contract extension. With other quarterbacks like Jared Goff inking new deals, the price for Prescott is only rising. Yet, Prescott also indicated that he has input in the decision to sign or not agree to a new deal.

“The understanding that at this point, I have a lot of decision in this, too,” Prescott told reporters on May 23. “I have a lot of say so, too.

“It’s about understanding business is business and for me, as I said, it’s controlling what I can and that’s making sure I’m the best player that I can be right now.”