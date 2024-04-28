Cowboys Finally Sign Speedy Running Back After NFL Draft Surprise: Report

The Dallas Cowboys have finally signed a running back, but it may not be the kind of player fans have been hoping for after losing Tony Pollard. KPRC Houston’s Aaron Wilson reported that the Cowboys have agreed to terms with former Missouri Tigers running back Nathaniel Peat as an undrafted free agent. The news comes after the Cowboys passed on taking a running back with any of their 2024 NFL draft picks.

“Cowboys deal for running back Nate Peat includes $3,000 signing bonus, per a source,” Wilson detailed in an April 28, 2024 message on X.

What can Cowboys fans expect from Peat? The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had Peat rated as his No. 43 ranked running back in the 2024 draft class.

Cowboys News: New Running Back Nathanial Peat Ran a Blazing 4.32 40-Yard Dash Time

Peat posted 76 carries for 317 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns in 12 appearances for the Tigers in 2023. The running back spent his first three collegiate seasons at Stanford before transferring to Missouri for the final two years.

One of the pluses for Peat are his athletic traits. Peat ran a 4.32-second time in the 40-yard dash at Missouri’s pro day and also posted a 41″ vertical.

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones on Jonathon Brooks: ‘It Was the Best Interview That I’ve Ever Interviewed With a Player’

It is no secret that the Cowboys had an interest in adding former Texas Longhorns standout Jonathon Brooks. Unfortunately, Brooks was taken by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 46 pick, well before Dallas was on the clock at No. 56 in the second round.

Instead of the Cowboys moving on to the next option on their draft board, Dallas opted to pass on the position entirely. Owner Jerry Jones labeled Brooks’ interview with the Cowboys as one of the best he has seen during his tenure in Dallas.

“In my 30 years, I thought it was the best interview that I’ve ever interviewed with a player,” Jones said of Brooks in an April 26 press conference after round one. “He’s outstanding, he’s just outstanding and he’s a great football player. We got him high, high, high and he’s a good player.”

Cowboys Rumors: Jerry Jones Dropped Hint on Potential Trade for a Running Back

This came on the eve of Brooks hearing his name called early by the Panthers on day two of the draft. Jones does not appear concerned by the team’s decision not to add a running back in the draft. The Cowboys owner hinted that the team can still make moves either in free agency or via a trade.

“I’ve seen teams win the Super Bowl with running backs that they traded for midseason,” Jones explained during an April 27 press conference following the draft. “So, the point is that this thing’s a long way from being over as to how you’re going to line up against X next fall.”

For now, Peat will be fighting to make the final roster on a team that includes Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Royce Freeman and Malik Davis. Dallas could also bring back a familiar face as ESPN’s Todd Archer reported that talks are progressing on a deal with Ezekiel Elliott.