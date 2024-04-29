Cowboys Sign 6-Foot-6 Receiving Threat & Turn Heads With Deal: Report

The Dallas Cowboys added a pair of tight end as undrafted free agents, including former Minnesota Gophers player Brevyn Spann-Ford. News broke of Spann-Ford as one of Dallas’ first UDFA signings, but the new details on the tight end’s deal reveal the team’s interest in the rookie. The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken noted that Spann-Ford had a “strong market” following the draft.

“Cowboys gave ex-Minnesota TE Brevyn Spann-Ford a $225,000 salary guarantee plus a $20,000 signing bonus when agreeing to terms Saturday evening, a person familiar with situation said,” Gehlken said in an April 28, 2024 message on X. “Speaks both to team’s interest and Spann-Ford’s strong market. Someone to watch in months ahead.”

The Cowboys also signed former UCF tight end Alec Holler as an undrafted free agent. Both of these tight ends will be fighting for a roster spot in the coming months.

New Dallas Cowboys Tight End Brevyn Spann-Ford Posted 42 Catches for 497 Yards & 2 Touchdowns in 2022

Spann-Ford possesses impressive size at 6-foot-6 1/2 and 260 pounds. The tight end’s best collegiate season came in 2022 when Spann-Ford notched 42 receptions for 497 yards and 2 touchdowns in 13 appearances.

It is Spann-Ford’s blocking that gives the tight end the best chance to make the final roster. Heading into the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein gave Spann-Ford a seventh-round grade.

“Big tight end with the frame of an in-line Y receiver but the playing style of a move tight end,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile of the tight end. “Spann-Ford showed some improvement in his run blocks in 2023 but sustaining them and blocking with accuracy in space is still a work in progress.

“He’s a little heavy-legged on zone-beater routes underneath and lacks instincts to create separation against man. Spann-Ford struggled badly with drops and contested catches this past season, but teams might be intrigued by the potential matchup issues he could create as a big slot target.”

Cowboys News: Dallas Also Signed Former UCF Tight End Alec Holler

Spann-Ford and Holler join an already crowded tight end group in Dallas. The Cowboys have a pretty strong three-headed attack at the position led by Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker and Peyton Hendershot. Holler posted 24 receptions for 244 yards and 2 touchdowns in 13 games during the 2023 season.

“Cowboys agreed to terms with ex-Central Florida tight end Alec Holler, a person familiar with matter said,” Gehlken detailed in an April 27 message on X. “The team captain caught 22 passes for 225 yards and two TDs in 2023. He turned a walk-on college career into a scholarship. Now, an NFL opportunity.”

Cowboys News: Dallas Finally Brings Back Ezekiel Elliott

After weeks of rumors, the Cowboys are finally reuniting with Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas passing on taking a running back in the 2024 NFL draft was a good indication on talks with Elliott gaining steam.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill reported that Elliott is signing a one-year deal with $2 million of guaranteed money. This number can grow to $3 million based on incentives.

“He’s back: The Cowboys have agreed to terms with their former star RB Ezekiel Elliott, per me and @TomPelissero, as the ex-rushing champ now gives Dallas a proven weapon in the backfield,” Rapoport noted in an April 29 message on X. “The two sides met in person on Wednesday, and pending physical, it’s happening.”