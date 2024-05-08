Cowboys $20 Million Starter Could Bolt for Chiefs, Says Analyst

The NFL offseason continues without the Dallas Cowboys having a new deal in place for five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The veteran played an especially key role in 2023 after the franchise lost Trevon Diggs for the season.

Yet, Gilmore remains a free agent who Dallas is in danger of losing in the coming weeks. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the Kansas City Chiefs would be the best fit for Gilmore.

The challenge for Dallas is Kansas City has more than $15 million in cap space remaining. The Cowboys cannot afford to get into a bidding war for the defender.

“Kansas City could instead turn to Stephon Gilmore, who spent last season with Dallas,” Knox wrote in a May 6, 2024 story titled, “1 NFL Veteran Free Agent That Could Help Each Super Bowl Contender in 2024.” “Gilmore was a strong performer for the Cowboys in 2023 and allowed an opposing passer rating of only 82.7 in coverage while starting all 17 games.

“A reunion with Dallas could still happen, but ‘nothing imminent,’ according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. While Gilmore, a five-time Pro Bowler and the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, might not be available at a bargain, the Chiefs have the financial flexibility to land him.”

Cowboys Rumors: ‘Nothing Imminent’ on a New Deal With Stephon Gilmore

It did not even take Stephon Gilmore 20 minutes of game time to have his first interception with the Dallas Cowboys. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/r0eTOF2tCo — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) September 11, 2023

The Cowboys are in an okay position at cornerback thanks to the emergence of DaRon Bland and the expected return of Diggs. Yet, the coaching staff would likely feel a lot better with a trio of Bland, Diggs and Gilmore. The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reported there is “nothing imminent” with the Cowboys potentially re-signing Gilmore.

“There is nothing imminent on a potential return for CB Stephon Gilmore, a person familiar with the situation said. Gilmore wore No. 21 for the Cowboys in 2023,” Gehlken detailed in a May 1 message on X.



The Dallas Cowboys May Not Be Willing to Pay to Re-Sign Stephon Gilmore

There is nothing imminent on a potential return for CB Stephon Gilmore, a person familiar with the situation said. Gilmore wore No. 21 for the Cowboys in 2023. https://t.co/p4pGO72B6Z — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 1, 2024

It remains to be seen what Gilmore will command with his next deal. Gilmore just completed a two-year, $20 million contract and had a $9.98 million cap hit in 2023.

The veteran may no longer be playing at a Pro Bowl level but still appears to be a solid NFL starter. Gilmore posted 54 tackles, 13 pass deflections, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble while playing in all 17 games for Dallas last season. Pro Football Focus gave Gilmore a respectable 74.4 grade (out of 100) for his play in 2023.

Cowboys Rumors: Former Dolphins Pro Bowler Xavien Howard Labeled as a Potential Replacement Option for Dallas

The longer Gilmore remains unsigned, the easier it is to believe Dallas is prepared to move in a different direction. In a separate article, Knox suggested former Miami Dolphins Pro Bowler Xavien Howard is a potential replacement option for Gilmore.

“A foot injury hampered his 2023 campaign, but the 30-year-old was widely considered one of the league’s premier pass defenders before that,” Knox explained in a May 6 story titled, ““Free Agents Cowboys Should Pursue After 2024 NFL Draft.” “And Howard might be able to take a budget-friendly deal if it means making a deep playoff run.”