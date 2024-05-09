Record-Setting UFL Star Floated as Potential Competition for Broncos Kicker Wil Lutz

One of the first big moves made last offseason by incoming Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton was trading for veteran kicker Wil Lutz.

During his first season in Denver, Lutz was not as reliable as he was with the New Orleans Saints. Would Payton be wise to bring in some competition to push Lutz in 2024?

Gordon McGuinness of PFF pushed for the Broncos to sign UFL kicker Jake Bates once the league wraps up play in June.

“Bates’ 90.3 field goal grade through six weeks of the UFL season leads all kickers,” McGuinness wrote in his May 9 article. “He has the leg to make kicks from 60-plus yards with ease. An NFL team will bring him in at least as competition during training camp, and Denver is as realistic a destination as any.”

Lutz missed two extra points and connected on 7-of-10 field goals beyond 40 yards in 2023. Bates, however, has made 12-of-14 field goal attempts with the Michigan Panthers, including three makes of 60 yards or more.

According to RJ Young of Fox Sports, the Arkansas product is third in the UFL MVP power rankings through the first six weeks. Only quarterbacks Adrian Martinez (Birmingham Stallions) and A.J. McCarron (St. Louis Battlehawks) are above him in the rankings.

Bates Has Had a Unique Path Toward Professional Football

Bates’ success in the UFL has been so unbelievable that no Hollywood screenwriter would probably believe it.

His collegiate career began at Texas State where he only handled kickoff duties. He played there from 2020-21 before transferring to Arkansas in 2022. With the Razorbacks, Bates again served as the primary placekicker, yet earned first-team All-SEC honors.

The Houston Texans signed Bates in July 2023 after he went undrafted in that year’s NFL draft. Bates was released the next month and remained unsigned until the Michigan Panthers picked him up in December 2023.

In Week 1 of the 2024 UFL campaign, Bates nailed a game-winning 64-yard field goal against the Battlehawks — on his first attempt since high school. The kick was the second-longest recorded field goal in professional football history after Baltimore Ravens All-Pro Justin Tucker booted a 66-yarder in September 2021.

Oddly enough, both record kicks occurred at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions. If the Broncos were to sign Bates, his big leg would have a field day kicking through the thin Denver air.

Should Lutz Be on Alert Heading Into the 2024 Season?

On the surface, Lutz is likely the established starter after re-signing with the Broncos on March 12.

The former Pro Bowler connected on 30-of-34 field goal attempts last season. His 88.2% success rate ranked third in team history among players with at least 25 makes.

Lutz also tied for the second-most field-goal makes in a single season behind Broncos Ring of Fame member Jason Elam.

The veteran kicker was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in November after making 11 field goal attempts in three games. His season highlight came in a last-second 24-22 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Lutz went 4-for-4 kicking and drilled a game-winning 36-yarder against the eventual AFC East champions. He seemingly has nothing to worry about, but Payton will undoubtedly have a backup plan just in case.