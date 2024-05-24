Former Undrafted Free Agent Turns Heads at Broncos OTAs: ‘Some Day Soon’

The Denver Broncos came away with their hopeful quarterback of the future in the 2024 draft with Bo Nix at the No. 12 overall pick.

However, they had different positions in mind as contingencies in case Nix was off the board before they went on the clock. Pro Football Rumors’ Sam Robinson reported on May 7 that the Broncos eyed, among other things, tight end with Georgia’s Brock Bowers the class’ top option.

The Broncos passed, taking Nix and seemingly breathing new life into Greg Dulcich.

But Dulcich’s continued injury woes left the door open for teammate Lucas Krull to shine in the first round of OTAs. Head Coach Sean Payton certainly took notice.

“I thought he’s had a good week,” Payton told reporters on May 23. If you didn’t notice, everyone in the media was looking down at the rosters to see who 85 was. And I said, ‘Some day soon they’re going to know who 85 is. He’s looking sharp.”

“85” is, of course, Krull’s jersey number, and reporters certainly noticed him too.

Krull, 25, joined the Broncos last offseason. He saw action in seven games, starting two, and finished the season with eight receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown in 14 targets.

The 6-foot-6 tight end began his career with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2022 – the year Payton stepped down as Saints head coach – after a four-year collegiate career split between Florida and then Pitt.

Krull saw action in one game with the Saints, but he did not record a stat in the contest.

Sean Payton: Greg Dulcich ‘Close’ to Returning

This could be a critical season for Dulcich, a former third-round pick who has yet to log a full slate of games in his two NFL seasons. He appeared in just two games last season before a hamstring injury ended his campaign.

“He’s close. Man, he’s had all the work done. We’re encouraged. I think you’ll see him sooner than later, and we want to be smart,” Payton said. “There’s been trips back and forth relative to checkups. But his rehab has gone well. And it’s not going to be [a situation where] we don’t see him till training camp.”

Payton has been high on Dulcich.

He even projected the tight end for a unique and versatile role in the offense known as the “joker” position.

Greg Dulcich and Lucas Krull Can Co-Exist in Broncos’ Offense

“We use the term ‘joker’ where we can get match-ups,” Payton told reporters in June 2023. “The ‘joker’ player for us is – it’s not a receiver. It’s either a running back or a tight end with exceptional ball skills, and then you can work matchups.”

Dulcich has 436 yards and two scores on 36 grabs in 59 targets in his 12 games (seven starts).

He has flashed as a threat in the passing game, showing an ability to make plays down the field in the passing game. But he can only do that if he’s healthy.

Even if Krull catches on, Dulcich could still have a significant role in the offense due to his skill set so long as he stays on the field. Both players hitting their stride would take the Broncos’ offseason up another level.