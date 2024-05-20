Bo Nix Predicted to Duplicate Record-Setting Accomplishment With Broncos

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has yet to name rookie first-round quarterback Bo Nix as the starter. However, that decision could come sooner than later, given the Broncos’ investment in the No. 12 overall pick of the 2024 draft.

When it does, Nix’s skillset – primarily his accuracy, decision-making, and pocket presence – will help him acclimate well.

It could even lead to the former Oregon Duck continuing his record-setting ways.

“The area he could lead the league in five years: Completion percentage,” ESPN’s Jordan Reid wrote on May 19. “Decisiveness and accuracy were the traits that helped Nix catapult his draft stock to first-round status. He led the country in completion rate by almost 4% (77.4%). And in the Denver offense, which revolves around those traits, Nix’s ball placement should translate well.

“Attacking the middle of the field is a key part of Payton’s offense, and Nix was at his best when making throws to that area of the field last season. His 84.5% completion rate targeting receivers between the hashes led the country, and he recorded 12 of his 45 TD passes (and zero interceptions) there.”

"He's the most accurate guy in this draft." 🎯 Nick Saban with high praise for new Broncos QB Bo Nix. pic.twitter.com/owk5zypYYB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 26, 2024

Nix started more games in college than any quarterback in history. He also set a new NCAA record with his completion percentage. He is the oldest of the first-round quarterbacks this year. But that could benefit him since he has been through various in-game scenarios.

Payton stopped short of calling Nix “boring,” but in a positive way.

Sean Payton, Bo Nix Exchange Compliments

Payton has already been complimentary of Nix’s consistency in the early going of rookie minicamp.

“He’s handling the install well,” Payton told reporters on May 11. “It’s almost like watching a good golfer, you know? Sometimes when you watch his game over two years, you just – there’s a patience to how he plays.”

Nix was likewise complimentary of his head coach.

“[Payton]’s been awesome,” Nix told media members on May 11. “He teaches me so much already. He’s got a lot of knowledge. And he’s built a pedigree to where, when he talks, you listen. So that’s what I’m excited to continue, to just learn from him more and more each day. And as we go through practices and walkthroughs, you just can’t learn enough from him.”

The connection between a head coach and the starting quarterback is key. But Payton’s track record has cast some doubts about the early going of the marriage.

In addition to questions about the pass-catching core following the Jerry Jeudy trade and uncertainty around Courtland Sutton and at tight end, the Broncos also lost starting center Lloyd Cushenberry in free agency, replacing him with journeyman and prospects.

Reid’s colleague, Jeff Legwold, noted the Broncos; lack of a running game and red zone issues.

Sean Payton’s Patience ‘Key’ for Bo Nix in Broncos QB Search

All of those things factor heavily into the success of any quarterback, let alone one in the early stages of their career.

“Payton has never had a rookie quarterback in a preseason competition for the starting job,” Legwold wrote. “The coach’s ability to manage his well-known impatience with poor performance and mistakes while maintaining Nix’s confidence and limiting the punishment Nix takes if and when the young quarterback gets the job will be key.”

This is not the first we’ve heard about potential rockiness for Nix under Payton.

“There was no sense of urgency to get anybody ready to play,” former New Orleans Saints quarterback-turned-tight end Tommy Stevens said,” per The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel on April 21. “It will just be different starting from the bottom with a new face, a new mind and whether or not he’s willing to adapt to that and kind of re-install the building blocks from which they had success in New Orleans.”

How Payton responds to the inevitable early struggles as Nix transitions to the NFL from the college game will be something to watch next season.