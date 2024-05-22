Steelers QB Russell Wilson Sets Record Straight on Failed Broncos Tenure

The Denver Broncos went 11-19 in two seasons with Russell Wilson at quarterback.

His tenure was marred by inconsistency on the field and in drama off, which sometimes spilled back onto the sidelines such as his public tongue lashing from Head Coach Sean Payton.

While the two sides parted ways, much has been made about what went wrong and who is to blame. Was it Wilson’s inability to run Payton’s scheme as the head coach wanted? Was Payton incapable of adapting to his personnel, even a nine-time Pro Bowler like Wilson?

The Broncos cut Wilson this offseason, lending credence to the idea the QB was to blame.

He arrived in Denver with questions about his legacy, and those doubts only grew louder after his stay. But Wilson if Wilson is harboring any resentment of his time, he isn’t letting on.

“I wouldn’t say I’m ‘scalded,’” Wilson told reporters on May 21. “I would say that if anything, I’ve just learned a lot. And I think that internally you get better, you get tougher, you use your experiences, you use the challenges that you’ve gone through to be the best version of you. And so I don’t blink, and I’m looking forward to the challenge and opportunity.”

Sean Payton giving the business to Russ #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/ec6CRZilMJ — Chris Law (@ChrisLaw) December 17, 2023

Wilson’s new head coach, Mike Tomlin, used the phrase “scalded” to describe Wilson, Justin Fields, and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who all landed in Pittsburgh after being scapegoated to some degree in their last stops.

Payton initially offered a one-word response about hesitating to cut Wilson due to the cap hit.

Sean Payton Had ‘No’ Hesitation About Cutting Russell Wilson

The relationship between Payton and Wilson was rocky beyond the sideline incident, with questions about the former Seattle Seahawks star’s fit in the offense preceding the season. Wilson’s tenure began under first-time Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, who lasted one season.

“No … I mean, it’s always difficult when you take on a cap hit like that,” Payton said. “We spent some time deciding how we were going to take that and then we move forward.”

The Broncos moved on in several ways. They cut Wilson, traded for Zach Wilson, and drafted Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 draft. Nix is the heir apparent, though Payton has not officially named him the starter.

The Broncos absorbed an $85 million cap hit in cutting Wilson.

They are paying $53 million of that this season. Wilson was slated to start a five-year, $242.6 million contract this season but will earn $1.2 million from his one-year deal with the Steelers.

Russell Wilson Leading Steelers QB Battle After Broncos

The circumstances allowed him to sign for a veteran’s minimum salary. He opens camp as the starting quarterback. But Wilson faces competition from Fields, the former Chicago Bears starter replaced by rookie No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams this offseason.

Wilson was his typically upbeat self in discussing his current setup.

“Justin and I have known each other for the past several years, ever since he came in the NFL – really Wisconsin at Ohio State. And we’ve gotten to know each other, we used to text each other all the time and everything else. Now we’re in the same room,” Wilson said. “So every day I’m trying to be my best so I can also show him and vice versa.”

Wilson led the Broncos to a come-from-behind victory in Week 4 last season, snapping a three-game losing streak to begin the campaign.

Now he must stave him off while the Steelers have only a small investment in him.