Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Sends Teammates Strong Message on Record Contract

The Detroit Lions inked wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to a record-setting deal a day prior to the NFL draft. While the deal stated the team’s strong belief in St. Brown, the receiver argued that the contract goes beyond that for him and his teammates.

During a press conference on April 26, St. Brown stated the contract says one thing to the entire league — the Lions reward hard work.

“If you play well and you’re a great teammate and everything, you’re going to get rewarded,” St. Brown told reporters. “The Lions have shown that. No one can say anything that the Lions don’t pay their players. They’ve clearly shown that they are going to rewarded you with good play.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on April 25 that St. Brown and the Lions agreed to a 4-year extension worth more than $120 million. The deal also included $77 million guaranteed.

With the contract, St. Brown set new records in average annual salary and guaranteed money for an NFL receiver.

The wideout’s deal was also just the beginning of Detroit’s spending spree. The Lions also signed offensive tackle Penei Sewell to a 4-year, $112 million extension on April 25. The deal made Sewell the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

Lions Reward Amon-Ra St. Brown With Record-Setting Deal

On April 25, Detroit committed to pay St. Brown like no other team ever has with a receiver in the NFL. But he earned it, so it’s hard to argue he isn’t worth every penny.

St. Brown has increased his production every year in the NFL. Those increases cultivated in the 24-year-old recording 119 catches for 1,515 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023. He also registered a career-best 12.7 yards per reception.

Behind those statistics, he made first-team All-Pro and his second Pro Bowl.

Over three seasons, St. Brown has averaged 105 catches, nearly 1,200 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns per year. He’s one of the main reasons the Lions have been a top 5 offense each of the past two seasons.

Additionally, he could just be getting started. With practically everyone returning on offense from the 2023 Lions, expectations for St. Brown will be very high this fall.

In 2023, he was third in both receptions and receiving yards. He was also fourth in receiving touchdowns.

Eagles WR A.J. Brown Already Breaks St. Brown’s Record Contract

The exact average annual salary of St. Brown’s contract is not yet known. But according Rapoport, it sat at the highest in the league for only a day.

Rapoport reported during NFL Network’s draft coverage that the Philadelphia Eagles signed wide receiver A.J. Brown to a 3-year, $96 million extension. The deal will pay Brown $32 million per season. It also includes $84 million guaranteed.

Both of those marks surpass St. Brown’s contract.

That does little, though, to change the message the Lions receiver delivered to his teammates on April 26.

“I think the players in the locker room respect it (Detroit’s willingness to pay stars). They appreciate it,” St. Brown told reporters. “They understand the work that we put in as players because they are with us every day. It means a lot.”

The next Lions player expected to receive a big contract is quarterback Jared Goff. The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett wrote on April 16 that “there’s a good chance” the veteran signal caller will receive an extension before the 2024 regular season.