Formerly Suspended Ex-Lions WR Rejoins NFL With New Team: Report

After getting reinstated into the NFL, it didn’t take long for former Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus to find a new home.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Cephus signed with the Buffalo Bills on April 28.

“Former Lions WR Quintez Cephus, who was reinstated last week after being suspended all of last season for violating the league’s gambling policy, has reached agreement with the Buffalo Bills,” wrote Schefter on X (formerly Twitter).

In May 2023, the NFL suspended Cephus indefinitely for betting on NFL games. The Lions released him, along with fellow wide receiver Stanley Berryhill and safety C.J. Moore, who each also received suspensions last year because of gambling violations.

The Lions drafted Cephus in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft. In three seasons with Detroit, he posted 37 catches for 568 yards and 4 touchdowns.

WR Quintez Cephus Joins Buffalo Bills

The 26-year-old receiver will be joining a Bills offense that is very much in flux at wide receiver.

Buffalo traded star wideout Stefon Diggs this offseason. The team also lost veteran Gabe Davis to NFL free agency.

To replace those receivers, the Bills signed Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins. Buffalo also added former second-round pick KJ Hamler on a reserve/future contract this offseason.

Then with the first pick during the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Bills selected Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman.

Cephus will likely compete this summer for a depth receiver role in Buffalo. He could also play special teams.

His best statistical season came during his rookie campaign when he posted 20 catches for 349 yards and 2 touchdowns. He eclipsed the 200-yard mark in 2021 as well with 15 receptions.

During his final season with the Lions, Cephus had 2 catches for 15 yards on only 3 targets.

Cephus’ playing time decreased on offense every season. He also played a career-high 93 special teams snaps as a rookie.

But in 2022, Cephus did play a higher percentage of Detroit’s special teams snaps in the games where he dressed. He was active for only four contests during 2022.

Lions Fail to Address Wide Receiver in 2024 NFL Draft

After some rumblings that the Lions could add wide receiver in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, Detroit surprised many by not addressing the position at all on draft weekend.

The Lions split their six 2024 selections evenly between offense and defense. But the three offensive players Detroit selected were offensive tackle Giovanni Manu, running back Sione Vaki and guard Christian Mahogany.

There still could be opportunities for the Lions to add a receiver this summer. Most notably, veteran Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent.

But the Lions appear comfortable entering early offseason workouts with who they have at receiver. Of course, leading the way will be All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was tied for second in receptions and third receiving yards last season. He was also tied for fourth in touchdowns.

Behind him on the depth chart is Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond and Donovan Peoples-Jones. Williams emerged as a big-play WR3 late during the 2023 season. In 2024, the Lions could count on Williams to start opposite St. Brown with Raymond playing in the slot.

Detroit’s No. 2 receiver from last year, Josh Reynolds, departed in free agency.