Proposed Trade Ships Lions Former 1st-Round WR

The Detroit Lions are not going to sign veteran receiver Tyler Boyd. He agreed to a contract with the Tennessee Titans on May 9. But Boyd going to Tennessee could open another opportunity at wide receiver for the Lions — a trade for wideout Treylon Burks.

AtoZ Sports’ Mike Payton argued the Lions should strongly consider rolling the dice on a trade for Burks.

“I’m not sure that this is a problem with Burks so much as it’s been a problem with the Titans offense and their quarterbacks,” wrote Payton.

“Burks now finds himself as the odd man out with these moves. It’s a situation that feels reminiscent to the one that Josh Reynolds was in with the Titans before he found himself released and picked up by the Lions. The Titans aren’t going to release here though. A trade would have to be made.”

Although a trade would have to be made, it wouldn’t be an expensive one. Payton proposed the Lions send a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick to the Titans for Burks.

In Payton’s trade proposal, the Lions also received a Day 3 selection in return.

“If Burks makes the Lions roster out of camp and gets targeted 60 times in 2024, that sixth-round pick becomes and fifth round pick,” wrote Payton. “If he doesn’t, it stays a sixth.

“That seems fair for both teams. The Lions get a guy that could potentially play a big role in Detroit and the Titans get a good future asset if that works out.”

WR Treylon Burks Underperforming as Former 1st-Round Pick

Drafted to replace A.J. Brown, Burks showed a lot of potential early in his rookie 2022 season. He averaged more than 18 yards per catch in his NFL debut and then recorded his first 100-yard game during Week 11.

But Burks dealt with a turf toe injury after September in 2022. He missed six games as a rookie.

Then last season, Burks sat out another six contests, mostly due to a knee sprain.

Those injuries have stunted his development. He also hasn’t always been productive when on the field, particularly last season. Burks finished the 2023 campaign with only 16 catches and 221 receiving yards.

Over the final six games last season, he had just 8 receptions for 99 yards.

Burks has natural talent, and Tennessee’s problems at quarterback could be the top reason for his low production. But the Lions would have to be confident Burks can stay healthy and fulfill his potential in their offense to feel comfortable trading for him.

How Burks Could Fit With the Lions

While Burks’ production and health could be reasons not to acquire him, the Lions need at receiver could trump those concerns.

Detroit lost veteran Josh Reynolds to the Denver Broncos in free agency this offseason. Reynolds finished second for the Lions wideouts in the major statistical categories during 2023.

Jameson Williams is expected to take a bigger role to account for the loss of Reynolds. Donovan Peoples-Jones could be much more involved in the offense along with Kalif Raymond too.

The Lions, though, could use another outside target, and Burks is a low-risk, high-reward trade target if Detroit could grab him for a late Day 3 conditional pick.

As a rookie, Burks registered 33 catches for 444 yards and 1 touchdown.

During his senior year at Arkansas, Burks posted 66 catches for 1,104 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He averaged more than 16 yards per reception in all three of his college seasons.