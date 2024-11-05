The 10 Greatest NFL Comebacks of 2024

The 2024 NFL season has gotten off to an excellent, typically unpredictable start, including significant topsy-turvy, rollercoaster games.

Always among the hallmarks of good football are the late-game comebacks, done in the Scott-Hanson coined notion of the “Witching Hour.”

And there have been some excellent Witching Hour comebacks this season.

Here are the 10 best NFL comebacks so far in the 2024 season:

10. RAVENS @ Bengals – Week 5

In a reversal of the early-season Ravens trend of collapsing in the fourth quarter, Baltimore managed to rally the troops in a divisional road win against the Bengals. Down 10 points with just under 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Ravens scored 10 unanswered points to tie the game. Joe Burrow managed to push the Bengals down the pitch into field goal range in overtime, only for star kicker Evan McPherson to miss the would-be game-winning 53-yard FG. Justin Tucker then put away the actual game-winning field goal from 51 yards, winning the thriller 41-38.

9. Dolphins @ COLTS – Week 7

A strong Dolphins start up until the 2-minute warning eventually got flooded by the hit-and-miss Anthony Richardson-led Indianapolis Colts putting up a subsequent 16 points, while also shutting out Tyler Huntley-driven Miami offense for the rest of the game. Not the most consequential game or spectacular comeback, but impressive nonetheless.

8. Cardinals @ BILLS – Week 1

The Arizona Cardinals got off to an ultra-hot start in their tricky season opener in Buffalo, going up 17-3 against a seemingly hapless Bills defense by the second quarter. Their 21 unanswered points between the second and third quarters helped the Bills dig themselves out of that hole and establish a lead, fending off a late Cardinals push at the end of the fourth quarter to win 34-28.

7. Titans @ BEARS – Week 1

The Bears‘ season got off to the worst possible start when they trailed the Tennessee Titans 17-3 at half time. Despite a stagnant offense that did not manage to score a single touchdown from that phase of the game, the Bears took advantage of an error-filled Titans team to return a blocked punt for a touchdown and intercept quarterback Will Levis — in what was one of the more questionable quarterback plays made this season — ultimately coming out on top to the tune of 24-17.

6. Jaguars @ DOLPHINS – Week 1

If nothing else, the one thing we can be sure of is that the season started off with a bang, as a third consecutive Week 1 comeback makes its way onto this list. The Jags surrendered a 14-0 second-quarter lead to then Tua Tagovailoa-led Miami Dolphins in what was a dominant Tyreek Hill second-half display, ultimately coming back to win 23-20.

5. CARDINALS @ 49ers – Week 5

The Cardinals’ second appearance on this list, and this time on the right end of the comeback. The beat-up but nevertheless heavily favored San Francisco 49ers took a 23-10 lead going into halftime before the Cardinals responded with 14 consecutive points. The second-half shutout of the 49ers ultimately got Arizona a closely fought win, 24-23 — their first against the Niners since 2021.

4. RAIDERS @ Ravens – Week 2

A pretty remarkable game for the Las Vegas Raiders, especially considering the almost opposing trajectories both teams have gone on since. The 10-point betting favorite Baltimore Ravens led by exactly 10 points with 12 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, before an incredible rallying cry helped the Raiders keep Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense at bay and put up 2 field goals and a touchdown to win the game 26-23.

3. Buccaneers @ FALCONS – Week 5

One of the greatest games in the history of Thursday Night Football, the high flying offenses of the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went head-to-head, and the back-and-forth spectacle did not disappoint. A last-second Younghoe Koo field goal to tie the game was followed by a 45-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to KhaDarel Hodge in overtime — a very impressive feat for the at one point 10 points-behind Falcons team — won the game 36-30.

2. 49ers @ RAMS – Week 3

The first of two large comebacks that the 49ers have surrendered this season, the Niners relinquished a 2-touchdown lead midway through the third quarter, and conceded a last-second field goal put through by Joshua Karty to ultimately lose the game 27-24. A perhaps worrying trend for an injury-ravaged San Francisco team that does not look like the NFC champions of just nine months ago.

1. FALCONS @ Eagles – Week 2

A crazy Monday Night Football game that the Eagles had a 97% chance of winning at the 2-minute warning after attaining a first down. Yet, a Saquon Barkley drop on 3rd and 3 with 1:34 left on the clock gave Falcons QB Kirk Cousins enough time to drive down the field and hit Drake London on a 7-yard game-winning touchdown. A result that many believe may have finally reversed the perennially “unlucky” tag associated with them since the collapse in the 2017 Super Bowl.