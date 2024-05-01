Packers Urged to Sign Top Free Agent to Fill Glaring Need

The Green Bay Packers were thrilled to walk away from the first round of the NFL Draft with offensive tackle Jordan Morgan to help keep quarterback Jordan Love upright, but, general manager Brian Gutekunst still has work to do along the offensive line.

Love was sacked 30 times during the 2023 campaign, his first season as the Packers’ starter, and with so much riding on a 2024 season with lofty expectations, Green Bay could look to the free agent market to fortify the line in front of their wunderkind quarterback.

Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness put together a list of the best fits for the remaining free agents and suggests Connor Williams could be a perfect target for the Packers in the coming weeks.

“Williams’ free agency has likely been delayed by the fact that he is coming off a season-ending injury,” McGuinness writes for PFF. “But it was a season during which he set a career-high with an 86.5 PFF grade as the Dolphins’ starting center.

“At this point in the offseason, his best route to a long-term contract might be to sign a short-term, prove-it deal, and the Green Bay Packers could use the competition with Josh Myers at the position. Myers was one of the lowest-graded centers in the league in 2023, earning a 54.7 PFF grade. While the Packers also added Jacob Monk through the draft, Williams’ experience when fully-healthy could be vital for a team that should be a competitor in the NFC in 2024.”

How Connor Williams Would Fit The Packers

Gutekunst and the Packers have done a nice job the past two offseasons collecting young and affordable talent with upside to surround Love with, and adding playmakers to new coordinator Jeff Hafley’s defense.

But, depth along the offensive line remains a bit of a concern.

Even after choosing Jacob Monk, out of Duke, in the fifth round, the Packers could use a veteran presence such as Williams along the interior.

Williams, as PFF points out, only allowed one sack and one quarterback hit before tearing his ACL in Week 14. In Green Bay, the 26-year-old could push for the starting center job while providing quality depth which the Packers could use.

Jordan Morgan Draws High Praise: ‘Athlete Jumps Off the Tape’

Morgan saw his draft stock rise significantly following an impressive performance during the Senior Bowl.

Following the draft, Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy revealed what he believes sets Morgan apart in a loaded offensive line class.

“He was an easy guy for us to know we want to invite, right?” Nagy told Sports Illustrated’s Packers site, Packer Central. “The athlete jumps off the tape. We’ve been on Jordan for a couple of years now. We thought we would maybe get him a year ago and then he tore that ACL in November of ’22.”

Morgan will likely compete with Rasheed Walker immediately for the starting left tackle job. Last season, as Pro Football Focus points out, Morgan allowed two sacks while garnering an elite 87.1 pass-protection grade from the outlet.

“I think the Packers will be getting an even better player next fall,” Nagy said. “What we just watched this year was him less than a year removed from ACL surgery. He’s going to be stronger and probably more confident next year coming back. I think you’re even getting a better player than what you saw on tape. But I think he’s a left-tackle athlete. You could definitely play him out there. And then I think he could be a really high-end guard, as well.”