Packers’ Brian Gutekunst Explains Why Jordan Morgan Was Worth Not Trading Down

The Green Bay Packers considered trading down in the first round of the NFL Draft, according to general manager Brian Gutekunst. But, in the end, the chance to add a blindside defender for quarterback Jordan Love was too important to pass up.

“I wanted to make sure we secured the player,” Gutekunst told reporters shortly after the Packers selected Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan with the No. 25 overall pick. “I didn’t feel great about where we were going to move to and how the board might fall.”

Morgan, 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, allowed two sacks last season, according to Pro Football Focus, while garnering an elite 87.3 pass-protection grade and strong 83.5 overall mark from the outlet.

“Versatile offensive lineman like we like,” Gutekunst said. “[He’s] really athletic. We feel he can play four positions for us. Two-time team captain. Our kind of guy.”

The Packers, Gutekunst says, were drawn to Morgan by his football acumen and Green Bay believes not only that he will be a quick study in head coach Matt LaFleur’s offense but that he has the physical traits to step in immediately as a stalwart at left tackle.

“Left tackle feet,” Gutekunst explained, among Morgan’s best attributes. “[He’s] a very athletic kid, really sturdy strong lower body. He did 27 reps on the bench press, so he’s a really strong athlete.

“When you move inside, things move a little quicker and handle a little more power, and he’s certainly shown an ability to do that.”

In recent years, the Packers have invested significant draft capital in adding weapons around Love, one of the burgeoning young quarterbacks across the league, such as receivers Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Jayden Reed, as well as tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft.

But, in the first round of the 2024 draft, it was time to upgrade the offensive line in front of the franchise quarterback who led the Packers to the NFC Divisional Playoffs last season with sights on loftier heights in 2024.

“When you can protect your quarterback,” Gutekunst explained. Particularly one like we have, you have a chance to win the football game.”

Jordan Morgan NFL Draft Scouting Report

In one of the deepest offensive tackle classes in recent memory, with eight being chosen in the first round alone, Morgan was one of the premier players available at the position.

Gutekunst lauded Morgan’s positional versatility, despite the fact that he played all 2,153 of his snaps in Arizona at left tackle.

While Morgan could push Rasheed Walker for the starting left tackle role immediately, there’s also a chance that his quickest path onto the field is by sliding inside to guard.

Morgan has the frame, build, play strength, and physicality,” the Bleacher Report Scouting Department writes. “To make a smooth transition inside to guard, with the initial quickness and burst to be a high-quality run-blocker.

“His questionable range and middling redirect skills will be difficult to overcome on an island against NFL edge-rushers, but he could make it work inside a run-first, play-action-based scheme that limits those exposures.”

During three seasons, Morgan allowed seven sacks and 40 hurries. However, Pro Football Focus awards Morgan a strong 78.4 grade in true pass-blocking sets and a solid 77.7 zone-blocking grade.

“He was a little more consistent (in 2023),” an NFC scout told NFL.com, about the newest Packers offensive tackle. “But, I thought the second half of the USC game last year was the best football he’s played over the last two seasons.”

What Remaining Picks do the Packers have?

With Morgan in tow, here’s a look at the picks the Packers have remaining to continue building around Love, and fortifying an emerging defense, during the remainder of this draft: