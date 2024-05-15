Packers Trade Pitch Nets Team $72 Million Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle

The Green Bay Packers don’t have a lot of holes on the roster, but the defense’s inability to stop the run at the point of attack has been a thorn in the team’s side for multiple years.

New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is likely to make improving that facet of the unit a priority ahead of the 2024 campaign, but adding talent with that specific skill set would go a long way toward the end goal of stiffening up against opposing rushing attacks.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department suggested a potential solution via a trade with the Washington Commanders for two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

“After ranking just 23rd in rushing yards allowed last season, the Packers should look to strengthen their defensive front,” BR wrote on May 13. “Few quality defensive tackles remain unsigned, so making a trade offer for Washington’s Jonathan Allen could be Green Bay’s best option.”

Jonathan Allen Appears Ready for Change to Organization Poised to Win

Allen has two seasons remaining on his four-year, $72 million contract and has expressed extreme displeasure with the state of the Commanders, including a tirade following the team’s Week 7 loss to the NFC East Division rival New York Giants last October.

“I’m [bleeping] tired of this s***,” Allen told reporters after the loss, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports. “I’m [bleeping] tired of this bulls***. It’s been seven [bleeping] years of the same s***.”

Beyond Allen’s frustration due to his time in Washington — which presumably indicates a willingness, if not an explicit desire, to move on — the two-time Pro Bowler (2021, 2022) will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported earlier this month about speculation around the NFL as to whether the Commanders are on the brink of entertaining trade offers for their star DT, who will cost approximately $21.5 million and $23 million against the organization’s salary cap over the next couple years as it navigates a rebuild.