Packers Trade Proposal Sends Top-Tier Cornerback to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have plenty of capital in the 2024 NFL Draft, and a trade proposal could use some of those picks to move up and take one of the best cornerbacks in the draft.

Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler broke down at least one draft-day trade for each NFL team. A potential Brandon Aiyuk trade highlighted the list of moves, but it also included an interesting move up for the Packers.

The full details of the trade are below.

Packers receive: 12th overall pick

Broncos receive: 25h and 41st overall picks, 2025 sixth-round pick

“In this scenario, the Packers swap with Denver to take Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell, one of the premier secondary defenders in the class,” Fowler wrote. “While Green Bay could stand pat in the 20s and add help along the offensive line, making a move for a premium player at a premium position would immediately elevate Green Bay’s defensive ceiling.”

Quinyon Mitchell Scouting Report

Mitchell doesn’t come from the biggest college program. However, he may be every bit as talented as the other defensive backs going in the first round of this year’s draft.

Coming out of Williston, Florida, Mitchell was only a 3-star recruit. He had few offers from FBS programs, but decided to move to the Midwest to play in the MAC with Toledo.

Mitchell broke out once he hit college. He became a two-time first-team All-MAC selection in 2022 and 2023. He finished his college career with six interceptions and an absurd 45 pass breakups in 43 games.

Scouts are very high on Mitchell’s ability. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein gave him a first-round grade, and is 20th on Mel Kiper’s big board. Bleacher Report has Mitchell as their top-ranked cornerback and 10th overall prospect.

Despite being offered up to $350,000 to transfer, Mitchell stayed at Toledo. Now, he has a legitimate chance at being the first cornerback taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Cornerback Is a Long-Term Need for the Packers

It may not be Green Bay’s most pressing need, but the Packers need to start thinking about the big picture at cornerback beyond 2024.

Jaire Alexander doesn’t appear to be going anywhere. Despite an up-and-down season in 2023, Brian Gutekunst has shut down any possibility of the team trading their All-Pro corner.

The bigger question is who will play opposite of Alexander on the outside. The current competition is Eric Stokes and Carrington Valentine. Stokes was a speedster first-round pick out of Georgia, but has struggled staying on the field since a promising rookie season.

Meanwhile, Valentine was only a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was forced onto the field due to injuries, but showed real flashes of starting-caliber potential.

Still, if the Packers aren’t convinced about the top-tier version of Stokes or Valentine, the team could take a look at another cornerback in this year’s draft. Mitchell could be a trade-up option, but there are other options on Day 2 of the draft.

Keep an eye out for prospects like T.J. Tampa or Kamari Lassister for the Packers on the second day of this year’s draft if they don’t take a corner in the first round.