Packers Trying to Trade Up In Round 2 of NFL Draft: Report

The Green Bay Packers have plenty of picks to work with in the 2024 NFL Draft, and general manager Brian Gutekunst might be ready to use some of them to move up in the second round.

According to uSTADIUM, the NFL Network broadcast on Friday, April 26 mentioned multiple teams interested in trading up to kick off Day 2. The Packers were named, along with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Packers currently have four picks on Day 2, including two second-round selections. With so much draft capital to work with, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Gutekunst take a swing on a player he’s interested in by moving into the top of the second round.

Cooper DeJean Is Green Bay’s Most Likely Target

There are a number of prospects the Packers could be trying to move up for. However, Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean is the most likely target.

Gutekunst was asked about DeJean during his pre-draft press conference, and spoke glowingly about the former Hawkeyes star.

“I think he can do both,” Gutekunst said when asked about DeJean playing safety or cornerback in the NFL. “…he’s very versatile that way. I think he’s obviously a very good athlete. His ability to take the ball away is very impressive. Obviously he’s got some teams ability as well, so he’s a very well-rounded player.”

DeJean was the 18th-ranked player on the consensus big board heading into the draft. However, a broken leg that ended his 2023 season along with uncertainty about his position in the NFL could be the reasons he is sliding.

Still, DeJean was a dynamic weapon for the Hawkeyes. He’s an instinctive and athletic defensive back with legitimate ball skills. He also has plenty of experience as a return specialist.

That kind of skill set could be valuable for the Packers, particularly because of their needs at both safety and corner. Plus, it would be an iconic moment to watch Bryan Bulaga announce an Iowa player as the team’s guest picker for Friday night.

Other Potential Draft Targets

DeJean is the most likely, but not the only player the Packers could be targeting with a trade up.

Edgerrin Cooper is a legitimate possibility for the Packers. The off-ball linebacker is considered the top-ranked player at his position. With excellent speed and an aggressive demeanor, he could give the Packers defense a huge boost of energy.

If the Packers don’t trust DeJean’s medicals, then Kool-Aid McKinstry is another potential defensive back. Sticky in man coverage, McKinstry can run with just about any receiver out there. The Packers also brought him in on a top-30 visit ahead of this year’s draft.

Safety prospects like Javon Bullard and Tyler Nubin could also be options for the Packers. The defense desperately needs a starting-caliber safety to play opposite of their newest playmaker in Xavier McKinney.

A wide receiver is unlikely, but there are still some top-tier weapons left on the board. Keon Coleman, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Ladd McConkey are all potential options if Gutekunst is high on one of them.