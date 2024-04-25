Packers Legend Will Announce Green Bay Draft Picks

The 2024 NFL Draft will feature legends from across the league to announce picks on Friday, including former Green Bay Packers great Bryan Bulaga.

The NFL announced that legends will announce picks throughout the second and third rounds of this year’s draft. Notable names include Hall of Fame players like Calvin Johnson and Tiki Barber.

For the Packers, Bulaga will be announcing both of their second-round picks. Matt Schneidman with The Athletic confirmed the news via X.

Bryan Bulaga announcing both Packers second-round picks tomorrow night https://t.co/IYGiJGddyE — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) April 25, 2024

As a former Iowa star, Bulaga will be hoping for the Packers to draft Hawkeyes star Cooper DeJean. However, it’s unlikely the Iowa defensive back will be available by the time the Packers are on the clock in the second round.

Bryan Bulaga’s Iconic Packers Career

He may have been an unsung hero, but there are few Packers with more iconic careers in the modern era than Bulaga.

Bulaga was a star tackle for Iowa back in college. His accolades included two All-Big Ten selections and All-American honors in 2009. He was named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year that same season.

The Packers liked what they saw from the 6’5″ tackle, taking him with the 23rd overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. After sitting the bench to start his NFL career, he was quickly thrust into the starting lineup just a few weeks into his rookie year and never looked back. He was the youngest player ever to start the Super Bowl that season, coming in at just 21 years old.

While he never received Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors, Bulaga was a staple of Green Bay’s offensive line during the Aaron Rodgers era. He played ten seasons with the Packers before playing his final two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bulaga was given the honor of retiring with the Packers this past season. It’s likely that he’ll eventually be inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame after starting 111 games over a decade.

Who Could the Packers Take in Day 2?

Bulaga will be announcing the picks, but general manager Brian Gutekunst will be hard at work figuring out who those picks will be.

Linebacker and safety remain two of Green Bay’s biggest needs. However, neither position features a player with first-round caliber talent. That likely means that the Packers will take a swing on a player at one or both of those positions on Friday.

Edgerrin Cooper out of Texas A&M highlights the linebacker class. He has excellent play speed and length that allows him to fly all over the field. North Carolina’s Cedric Gray and Junior Colson out of Michigan are two other options in the second or third round.

At safety, keep an eye on Javon Bullard out of Georgia. He tested well in the pre-draft process, unlike some of the other safety prospects. His versatility would pair well with Xavier McKinney in Green Bay’s defensive backfield.

The Packers could also go in a different direction. Wide receiver Xavier Legette met with the Packers on a top-30 visit. His height-weight-speed combination could make him a potential replacement over Christian Watson.

Offensive line depth, or a backup running back, are other Day 2 possibilities.