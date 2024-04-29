Texans Announce Tank Dell Suffers ‘Minor Wound’ in Shooting

After wrapping up the 2024 NFL draft the day prior, on Sunday, April 28 the Houston Texans announced that receiver Tank Dell suffered a “minor wound” in a shooting that took place just after midnight.

The Texans made the announcement in a statement posted on X.com, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

“We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Fla. last night. He sustained a minor wound but has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits. We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate, but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident.”

The fact that Dell is out of the hospital is obviously good news. However, many fans will likely remain concerned for his health until a more detailed update is provided.

Dell is Just One of the Many Expected Playmakers For a Potent Texans Offense

Dell and fellow Texans wide receiver Nico Collins posed a formidable threat to defenses with 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl quarterback C.J. Stroud throwing them the ball. Through the first twelve weeks of the season the duo combined for 87 catches, 1,509 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns per Pro-Football-Reference.com, including this 41-yard score against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11.

Unfortunately, Dell’s promising rookie season came to a screeching halt in Week 13. Late in the first quarter of a 22-17 victory over the Denver Broncos, Dell suffered a fractured fibula that forced him out for the remainder of the season.

Hopes for a successful return to the field for Dell are high, though the Texans have enough offensive weapons that there should be no need for Dell to rush back. In addition to Collins, who finished the 2023 season with 1,297 yard and 8 touchdowns, Houston acquired former Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills All Pro receiver Stefon Diggs on April 3.

The addition of Diggs provides Stroud a trio of targets that would make most other quarterbacks jealous, while the Houston offense also includes Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon and tight end Dalton Schultz.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik should have a lot of fun putting his playmakers to use in 2024, and Texans fans are rightfully looking forward to a 2024 season that will likely see Houston put a lot of points on the board.

How the Shooting Unfolded

According to witnesses, and the Seminole County Sherriff’s Office, the incident happened at Cabana Live, in Sanford, Florida. In a post on Facebook, the venue stated that the shooting transpired during a private event, and that they are cooperating with law enforcement.

What reportedly started as a verbal altercation turned physical, at which time an individual who was not involved in the dispute pulled a gun and began firing at the crowd. Ten victims were treated for gunshot wounds. According to the Seminole County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office, none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

A security guard for the venue tackled the alleged shooter quickly, likely preventing the situation from getting worse. That action then allowed two Seminole County Sheriff’s Officers who were already on site to take the suspect into custody.