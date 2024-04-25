Giants Expected to ‘Race’ Vikings to Draft Daniel Jones Replacement

The future of Daniel Jones will be on the brink if the New York Giants win what’s expected to be a race with the Minnesota Vikings to select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Both teams are expected to vie for the right to pick McCarthy, according to an unnamed coach who spoke to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe: “I think there’s going to be a race to McCarthy between the Giants and Vikings.”

A lot will depend on who gets ownership of the fourth-overall pick in Round 1. It’s currently in the possession of the Arizona Cardinals, but an anonymous executive told Howe “That’s where it gets interesting. The Giants is kind of where it all starts, whether it’s a trade or otherwise.”

Howe pointed out how “Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort is eager to trade down.” Nobody has met the price, which is naturally expected to be high.

Ultimately, “if the Vikings win that race to No. 4, the Giants could stick with a receiver and target a quarterback at No. 47,” per Howe.

Giants Trading for J.J. McCarthy a Popular Idea

This isn’t the first time the Giants have been tipped to move up, take the Cards’ pick and use it to select McCarthy. It makes sense for this idea to be popular given the player’s own belief the Giants are keen.

McCarthy dropped a strong hint on “The Rich Eisen Show,” at the 2:38 mark of this clip, about where he’s going on Draft Day: “I have somewhat of an idea. New York Giants, I’ve spent the most time with. They’re a phenomenal staff. Love coach (Brian) Daboll. Love Mr. Schoen. Love coach (Shea Tierney), coach (Mike Kafka), Chicago guy.”

Significantly, McCarthy also made reference to knowing “most of the install” of the Giants’ offense. This is because “coach Daboll came from Alabama, and coach Gattis came to Michigan from Alabama, so it’s similar formations, motions, plays, all that stuff.”

The scheme fit is an under-the-radar detail for why the Giants may move for McCarthy, even if it means having to get ahead of the Vikings.

Giants Might Not Have to Beat Vikings to Replace Daniel Jones

Minnesota needs a quarterback, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be McCarthy. Not when Vikings’ QBs coach Josh McCown coached Drake Maye in high school.

Maye is another highly-touted passer in this class, a player expected to hear his named called before McCarthy. The New England Patriots and the third-overall pick represent the sweet spot, unless the AFC East franchise can be tempted to trade.

Owning two first-round picks, the 11th and 23rd selections, gives the Vikings more ammunition to turn heads in New England. The Giants like Maye, but general manager Joe Schoen might have to give up too much draft capital to get him.

Schoen’s ideal scenario would be to stay put at six and still get McCarthy. It’s something Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post thinks will happen.

Time to lock in my annual #Giants pick. If #Patriots will accept their trade offer, I’d say Drake Maye. I dont think that will happen. At 6, I think the Giants pick is … J. J. McCarthy My top 4 in order of likelihood 1. McCarthy

2. Maye

3. Marvin Harrison Jr

4. Malik Nabers https://t.co/QrToyBJJaK pic.twitter.com/NxG7v1xhDj — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) April 25, 2024

There is a third alternative. One where the Giants take a wide receiver or offensive tackle and wait until the second round for a QB. That strategy might help Big Blue land Bo Nix or even an intriguing prospect like Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.

Wherever the Giants draft a quarterback won’t matter to Jones. The veteran signal-caller will know he faces an immediate fight to keep his job.

It would be Jones’ last chance to prove he can stay healthy and justify his $160-million contract.