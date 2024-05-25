‘Creative’ Chiefs Cap Move Can Still Free Up $12.6 Million: Analyst

As we head toward mandatory minicamp in June, the Kansas City Chiefs rank middle of the pack in available cap space with a little over $16.2 million according to Over the Cap.

It’s a good place to be with most of the roster shored up already. However, Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine pointed out a “creative” way for KC to free up even more salary space on May 20, should they need it.

“Jawaan Taylor’s contract is pretty straightforward as far as NFL pacts go,” Ballentine wrote on the subject. “After getting a discount in the first year, they are on the hook for a $24.7 million cap hit in each of the next three seasons. The guaranteed money mostly runs out by 2026, though.”

The analyst went on to inform that the Chiefs “could restructure a portion of [Taylor’s] $19.5 million base salary to create up to $12.6 million in space now and potentially add a void year to smooth out the hits in the latter years of his deal.”

“A restructured deal would likely mean more job security for Taylor in the long run, but it would mean more cap savings now,” Ballentine clarified. Admitting that this would be “a sacrifice to [KC’s] long-term flexibility” if they were to rework this contract.

“Right now, the deal is essentially for two more years. However, if the opportunity comes to add another talented player, it could be worth it to chase a historic three-peat,” he concluded. Another option for general manager Brett Veach to consider.

Pros & Cons of Chiefs Restructuring Jawaan Taylor’s Contract

A contract restructure is often referred to as kicking the can down the road, and there’s evidence that the Chiefs might not want to do that with Taylor.

After signing a four-year, $80 million agreement last offseason — which included $40 million in guaranteed money — Taylor underperformed mightily in year one.

According to Pro Football Focus, the right tackle allowed 47 quarterback pressures in 2023, including five sacks and a pass-blocking efficiency of 96.2. The pressure and efficiency numbers were the second worst of his career, while the sack numbers were tied for the best.

More notable were his league-leading 20 penalty flags and his poor impact as a run blocker.

PFF graded Taylor’s run blocking at a 44.6 out of 100. And that’s a common theme throughout his career. Taylor recorded marks of 39.7 and 42.8 as a run blocker in each of his seasons before joining KC, respectively.

His best score in this area came in 2020 — his second year in the league. PFF awarded Taylor a 61.4 grade as a run blocker that season.

It remains to be seen if the Chiefs view Taylor as a long-term piece on the offensive line, or another stopgap as they continue to search for the ever-elusive successors to Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher. If it’s the latter, the front office would likely prefer to keep the right tackle’s contract as is, with potential “outs” in 2025 (via trade) and 2026 (via release).

Chiefs Could Also Extend Creed Humphrey to Clear Cap Space

It wouldn’t free up $12.6 million, but a Creed Humphrey extension could also create some cap space if the Chiefs get desperate according to Bleacher Report.

“Extending Creed Humphrey is about as no-brainer as it gets,” Ballentine stated after detailing a Taylor restructure. “The Chiefs have enjoyed an elite interior trio on the offensive line at a discount price, but that will come to an end next season. Both Humphrey and Trey Smith are up for new contracts.”

“If creating additional cap space in 2024 is the goal, then Humphrey should be the first one up,” the writer elaborated. “He has $4.8 million in salary that could be moved around in a new deal.”

Considering Kansas City isn’t exactly hurting for space or talent at the moment, a Humphrey extension feels more likely than a Taylor restructure at this time.