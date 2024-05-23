Former Chiefs WR Comes Out of Retirement to Sign With Eagles

A few weeks before winning the 2023 Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver John Ross to a reserve/futures contract.

While Ross wasn’t eligible to participate in the playoffs, it appeared the Chiefs found a new weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the following season. The No. 9 overall pick from the 2017 NFL draft — the Cincinnati Bengals selected him one spot ahead of Mahomes — signed a one-year, $1.08 million contract with the Chiefs.

Ross impressed during organized team activities, but he unceremoniously retired from the NFL two months later. The Chiefs labeled Ross an “excused absence” from practice on July 26, 2023, so when Ross hit the reserve/retired list hours later, it came as a shocker.

The 28-year-old hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2021, but the former first-rounder is looking to make a comeback with the Philadelphia Eagles. After attending the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis in the spring, the Eagles announced they signed him to a one-year deal on Thursday, May 23.

Ross’ signing comes on the heels of former Eagles wide receiver DeVante Parker retiring from the NFL two months after signing with Philadelphia. The 5-11, 194-pounder most recently played with the New York Giants. During the 2021 NFL season, Ross caught 11-of-20 targets for 224 yards and 1 touchdown in 10 game appearances and 1 start.

Ross, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Bengals, has recorded a total of 62 receptions for 957 yards and 11 touchdowns.

John Ross Held the Fastest 40-Yard Dash Time Until Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy



While a late-season knee injury kept Ross from playing in 2022, the Chiefs took a flier on the speedy wide receiver. The Washington alum ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in a record-setting 4.22 in 2017. During. his senior year with the Huskies, Ross recorded 81 passes for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick wrote during training camp last summer, “Ross at times demonstrated the same speed and elusiveness during offseason workouts that made him a tantalizing talent earlier in his career. He appeared to be a strong candidate to compete for the punt return specialist role.”

While things obviously didn’t pan out with Ross in Kansas City, the Chiefs still love a speedy receiver. Kansas City traded up to land Xavier Worthy in the 2024 NFL draft. The prospect broke Ross’ record by running the 40 in 4.21 seconds at the NFL Combine.

Chiefs News: There’s Competition at WR Amid Rashee Rice’s Expected Suspension



While the addition of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in free agency earned applause and Worthy looks to be an immediate contributor, uncertainty surrounds the Chiefs’ receivers room.

Mahomes’ No. 1 wide receiver, Rashee Rice, is expected to be suspended following his involvement in a multi-vehicle car crash on March 30. Matters worsened after Rice was under investigation for allegedly hitting a photographer at a Dallas club on May 6. While the photographer is no longer pursuing charges against Rice, WFAA reported on May 21, police told the outlet the investigation is still ongoing.

While it’s unclear when Rice’s suspension will be handed down and how many games it will be, the Chiefs need to be prepared. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach suggested he wouldn’t look for outside talent until after training camp, which means competition is open for the Chiefs No. 6 or No. 7 wide receiver.

Without Rice, Mahomes’ top receivers include Brown, Worthy, Justin Watson, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore. Rookies face competition against Justyn Ross, Nikko Remigio, Cornell Powell, and Montrell Washington for a spot on the 53-man roster.