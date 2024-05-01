Chiefs Insider Drops Grim Update on Patrick Mahomes’ No. 1 WR’s Future

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to find quarterback Patrick Mahomes a speedy new weapon in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who clocked the fastest 40-time (4.21) in history, offers the receivers room a huge boost. Mahomes’ top targets include Worthy, Marquise “Hollywood “Brown, and Rashee Rice.

However, a dark cloud hangs over Rice, Mahomes’ No. 1 wide receiver. He faces potential discipline for his involvement in a high-speed crash on March 30. While it’s unclear when the NFL will hand down a punishment, NFL insider James Palmer shared a grim update on Rice’s future on Steve Smith Sr.’s podcast.

According to Palmer, the Chiefs are “expecting” Rice’s suspension to be “half a season at least.”

Losing Rice for that long would be a huge blow to the Chiefs’ run at a Super Bowl three-peat. The rookie finished the regular season with 79 receptions for 938 yards, trailing behind only tight end Travis Kelce in receptions and receiving yards.

Rice faces eight felony charges in connection to a six-vehicle car crash in Dallas, Texas. Rice’s lawyer, Royce West, confirmed Rice drove the Lamborghini that caused the accident. Rice also fled the scene of the crash, which left multiple people injured.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt broke his silence on Rice’s situation on April 27. “Occasionally, guys make mistakes and get in trouble,” he told reporters.

“Certainly, I’m very disappointed with the situation with Rashee and how that’s unfolded. It is an active legal case, so I can’t really comment on it further than that. He is still a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, and I think [coach] Andy [Reid] mentioned, we’ll just evaluate that as we go forward.”

With Rashee Rice Expected to Miss Time, The Chiefs are Urged to Sign Former Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

With Rice expected to miss a large chunk of time, analysts urged the Chiefs to sign a free agent veteran. In particular, former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

Chiefs analyst Seth Keysor posted, “Man, if they’re expecting Rice to miss half the season I’d be far more comfortable if they grabbed one of the veterans on the market.” Arrowhead Report’s Conner Christopherson posted, “Of it’s half a season *at least* they should sign Tyler Boyd. no joke.”

The 29-year-old receiver recorded over 1,000 yards in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Even after the Bengals drafted Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, which moved him down the depth chart, he remained a key part of their offense. Over the past two seasons, Boyd recorded 125 receptions for 1,429 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Back in February, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz predicted, “The Chiefs will add a veteran possession receiver to their struggling receiving corps by signing free agent Tyler Boyd away from the rival Bengals.” Amid the uncertainty surrounding Rice, adding a veteran receiver shifts from a luxury to a need.

Other wide receivers still available in free agency include Odell Beckham Jr,, Zay Jones, Michael Thomas, and DJ Chark.

NFL Insider Suggested Rashee Rice’s Suspension Might Not Happen Until 2025

Complicating matters for Kansas City, not knowing when Rice’s punishment will be implemented. Last week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggested Rice’s suspension might get delayed until 2025.

“What we don’t know is whether or not he’ll be eligible to start the season with the Kansas City Chiefs,” Rapoport said, per AtoZ Sports’ Charles Goldman. “And really this depends on how quickly the legal process plays out.

“If his case wraps up, then there is potential the NFL could issue its discipline and he would likely be suspended. If the case is still ongoing, as we’ve seen with several others, then likely he’d be eligible to play this season. Discipline would be handled the following season. So the timing is really an issue, not whether or not he’ll actually be suspended.”