Chiefs New OT Delivers 7-Word Promise to Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off yet another move to trade up in the 2024 NFL draft. After moving up one spot in an exchange with the San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs selected former BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia on Day 2.

The 6-foot-4, 326-pounder looks to fill a massive hole on the Chiefs roster as their new starting left tackle opposite Jawann Taylor. Should Suamataia earn the starting role, it’s his job to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ blindside.

Speaking to reporters after hearing his name called on Friday, April 26, Suamataia was excited at the prospect. “Blocking for Patty Mahomes himself? It’s mind-blowing,” he told reporters. The 21-year-old also made a direct promise to the three-time Super Bowl MVP.

“I got you. Nobody’s gonna touch you.”

The rookie said he felt an immediate connection with head coach Andy Reid, a fellow BYU alum. “He loves his BYU guys,” he said. “Talking to Coach Reid, it felt like home already. Like sitting at home and chilling with one of my uncles.” Suamataia also knew the Chiefs’ interest in him was high. “I’m trying to get you here,” Reid told him.

And now that he’s here, Suamataia is ready to fight for his spot on the team. “I’m ready. Obviously got to come in and learn the playbook, but I’m ready to go.”

Mahomes was pumped to see Chiefs general manager Brett Veach trade up to land a new tackle. He posted, I love veach man! 😎.”

Chiefs News: Kingsley Suamataia Can Play Both Left & Right Tackle, Could Be a ‘Decades-Long’ Solution on the Offensive Line

The Athletic’s Nate Brugler ranked Suamataia as the seventh-best offensive tackle entering the NFL draft. “His 1,342 offensive snaps in college were evenly split between left tackle (48.8% and right tackle (51.2%).

“Suamataia played in an offense that wanted to run the ball downhill, and he was happy to oblige, displaying range and an initial pop as a drive blocker. He is nimble in pass protection with the strength to lock down rushers, but his timing, technique and recognition skills remain immature

“Overall, Suamataia is still very young and lacks refinement in several areas, but his blend of size, mobility and core power are the foundation of a scheme-diverse NFL starter. He will require a patient coaching staff who can ease his transition to the pro level.”

Foote shared a similar sentiment in his draft preview. “Suamataia will have some growing pains early in his NFL career, but his upside is tremendous and he’d push Wanya Morris for a starting job in 2024. Beyond that, if he can improve his consistency with footwork and hand placement, the Chiefs may have a decade-long solution at the position.”

Both analysts predicted Suamataia would get drafted earlier. While Foote suggested the Chiefs could take him at No. 31, Brugler predicted him leaving the board at No. 40.

The Chiefs Filled 2 Huge Needs in the 1st & 2nd Round of the NFL Draft



The Chiefs are serious about going for the Super Bowl three-peat and are reaching for immediate needs in the NFL draft. In order to land Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy at No. 28, the Chiefs traded up with an unlikely partner, the Buffalo Bills.

Worthy, who clocked the fastest 40-time (4.21) in history, gives Mahomes a super speedy new weapon. During his three years at Texas, Worthy recorded 97 receptions for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns. His 2,755 receiving yards ranks fourth all-time in school history. The 20-year-old’s 26 receiving touchdowns ranks third all-time at Texas.