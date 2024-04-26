New Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Drops 2-Word Post Involving Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs got their guy on night one of the NFL draft, and even Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy himself sounded like he had a hard time believing it after the selection was made.

“Knowing [being drafted by KC] was a possibility kept my hopes alive, and it happened,” Worthy told reporters after the pick was finalized. Explaining: “I’ve been calling it, been saying it since the beginning of [last season]. I’m going to the Chiefs. Everybody thought the NFL was never going to let the Chiefs get to me, but I’m here. I’m excited just to be able to play with Pat [Mahomes].”

The following morning on April 26, Worthy posted a video montage on Instagram that was captioned “one percent” (spelled: “1%”). The reel included the aforementioned Mahomes, as the footage cut from Worthy’s draft party to the Chiefs quarterback throwing a deep bomb to his new wide receiver — spliced together from two separate clips.

The term one percent is typically used to describe the upper echelon of a group or body of people, whether that’s in terms of finances or status. As of the 2024 Super Bowl, the Chiefs stand alone at the top of the NFL as the true “1%” of the league, winning two straight titles and three out of the past five Lombardi trophies.

Worthy seems well aware of that, as well as the company he’s joining in Kansas City.

Xavier Worthy Details Game: ‘Bringing the Complete Receiver to Kansas City’

Mahomes could hardly contain his excitement on social media as the pick was being announced, and there’s a reason for that. Worthy isn’t just a speedster, he’s a legitimate route-runner that should be viewed as a serious threat at the NFL level.

“I feel like [my] down-the-field game is obviously a given,” Worthy responded after being asked to talk about the positives of his game. “But I feel like intermediate, and kind of like the extra route-running — the route tree — I feel like I can run it all.”

“Bubble screens, reverses, anywhere a ball can touch my hands, I feel like I can make a play,” the explosive prospect went on. And it’s easy to see that on film.

“Don’t let anyone tell you new Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy is a one trick pony,” A-to-Z Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman voiced on the topic. “Sure, he has speed. But his route tree is nuanced. He can also change direction in an instant, and his deceleration is lethal.”

But it’s not just talent that Worthy brings to the table.

“I’m coming with a mentality to work hard, earn my spot in the locker room,” Worthy added during the Q&A. “I feel like I’m a complete receiver, I can run the whole route tree. Disciplined. Smart. Know the game very well. So, I feel like I’m bringing the complete receiver to Kansas City.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Xavier Worthy: ‘Doesn’t Hurt to Have Down-the-Field Speed’

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also addressed the media after the selection.

“It doesn’t hurt to have down-the-field speed,” Reid stated candidly. “We’ve functioned without the great speed down the field and done well. But if you have an opportunity to get somebody that you think is a good player, just not a speed guy, I think you probably need to take advantage of that.”

The Chiefs HC also relayed that Worthy’s “toughness” jumped out at him more than anything.

“He’s got great football instincts, and he’s a tremendous worker,” Reid continued. “In this offense, you’ve got to be able to do that and have those characteristics.”

The future Hall of Fame offensive mind concluded that “[Worthy’s] smart with it, too.” Reasoning: “You don’t want him running into a wall and hurting himself. But at the same time, there’s a time when you’ve got to be able to go get it. He’s done that at [the college] level, but he’s got to do it at this level.”