Chiefs TE in Hot Seat After KC Drafts Versatile ‘Sure-Handed’ Weapon

The Kansas City Chiefs filled several roster holes through the 2024 NFL draft, focusing heavily on beefing up the offense around quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

After the Chiefs traded up to land wide receiver Xavier Worthy and offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia, Kansas City drafted former TCU tight end Jared Wiley. Adding Wiley, a 6-foot-6, 249-pound pass-catching weapon, could signal Kansas City is ready to part ways with tight end Noah Gray.

In predicting the Chiefs’ 53-man roster, AtoZ Sports’ Charles Goldman predicts Wiley throwing a wrench in the Travis Kelce-led tight ends rooms.

“I went back and forth on carrying four tight ends, but Irv Smith Jr.’s lack of special teams experience could force him out,” Goldman wrote. “Another potential surprise? Noah Gray’s performance bonuses have the Chiefs paying him over $3 million this year.

“If they’re unlikely to re-sign him in 2025, they could look to trade him ahead of 53-man roster cuts. I’d be surprised if they did it because he has a good relationship with Patrick Mahomes, but it’d be a savvy financial move.”

The Chiefs’ fifth-round pick from the 2021 NFL draft has yet to have a breakout season. Over the past three years, Grey recorded 63 total receptions for 640 yards and four touchdowns.

Wiley, who scored the most touchdowns (8) of any FBS tight end last season, could put Grey in the hot seat. Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen noted the Wiley was “as sure-handed as they come,” a dire need after Mahomes’ receivers led the league in drops last season. Wiley recorded just one drop on 120 targets throughout his collegiate career.

“The Chiefs’ offense often asks quite a bit from its tight ends, and Wiley’s experience fits the bill,” McMullen wrote.

Chiefs Scout Gushed Over TE Jared Wiley’s ‘Sneaky’ Versatile Talent



Chiefs regional scout Jason Lamb gushed over Wiley’s versatile talent. Kansas City predicts that the towering 23-year-old tight end will boost the offense. “That was something that actually kind of stood out watching him last year,” Lamb told reporters on April 27.

“You do see this bigger tight end, so you kind of expect more of the blocking and everything, but he’s kind of sneaky. He ran really well, he tested well, but you also see that speed on tape.

“You see the ability to separate versus linebackers, you see that route feel versus both man and zone. I feel like that’s something I felt like was kind of under the radar.”

“Because he’s a bigger guy, you expect him maybe to just be more of a blocker. But once you see him getting open, making catches and being able to make plays after the catch in the open field, that’s something you kind of get excited about for sure.”

Chiefs News: Travis Kelce, Who Just Signed a Massive Extension, Can Help Mentor Jared Wiley

The Chiefs met with several prospective tight ends throughout the draft interview process, so interest in the position was well-known. While the addition of Wiley led many analysts to think they’re at least starting to prepare for life without Kelce, that day is still far off

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news on Monday, April 29 that the Chiefs and “Kelce have agreed to terms on a new 2-year contract extension to make him the NFL’s highest-paid tight end.” The future Hall of Famer is now locked in through the 2027 NFL season, during which he will turn age 38.

Adding a young and cost-effective tight end can help extend Kelce’s career. While Wiley won’t replace Kelce any time soon, bringing in a new tight end while he can truly study the All-Pro is a smart move.

SI’s Jordan Foote posted, “With the Travis Kelce extension, the Chiefs are having his (presumed) last four years line up directly with Jared Wiley’s rookie deal. If Wiley turns out to be the ‘successor,’ it’ll be on a second contract. Which is totally fine — having both through 2027 is nice for KC.

“If Wiley hits even at like the 60th percentile outcome or whatever, he’ll be able to relieve Kelce over the next few years and KC won’t be asking Kelce to play 75% of snaps at age 36/37/38. Locking Kelce in for longer is a win, even if the price tag is a lot later on.”