Chiefs New TE’s Since-Deleted Message Before Kanas City Drafted Him

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their eye on offense entering Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft. With pick No. 131, the Chiefs selected former TCU tight end Jared Wiley.

After Wiley’s name was called on Saturday, April 27, Arrowhead Live reposted a message from Wiley on X, formerly known as Twitter. A fan asked, “All these TE’s over Jared Wiley?” which Wiley reposted and wrote, “They finna find out. Know we not worried about it.”

The confident message has since been deleted, as the tight end appears to have deactivated his X account altogether. However, that didn’t stop the Chiefs, fans, and analysts from tagging Wiley while celebrating his selection. Last season, Wiley recorded 47 receptions for 520 yards and 8 touchdowns. The 6-foot-6, 247-pound pass-blocking tight end earned a 9.30 RAS (relative athletic score) and ran the 40 in 4.62.

While Pro Football Focus ranked Wiley as the sixth-best tight end entering this year’s NFL draft, The Athletic’s Nate Brugler listed Wiley as the fourth-best.

Wiley has “outstanding ball skills and catch radius, often rescuing throws behind him,” Brugler wrote. He “uses his large body to shield defenders from the catch point and finish in traffic… Wiley has vacuum hands (only one drop on 120 career targets) with functional quickness, although he must be more efficient with his route steps to keep defenders guessing.

“Overall, Wiley is more of a post-up target than a tight end who will consistently create space for himself, but he is a good-sized athlete with blocking toughness and ball skills. He projects as a rotational Y tight end who can gradually work his way to the top spot on the depth chart.”

With Travis Kelce Turning 35, Jared Wiley Should Offer a Boost to the Chiefs’ TE Room

The Chiefs met with several prospective tight ends throughout the draft interview process, so interest in the position was well-known. The team also hosted Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott for a pre-draft visit on April 8. The Washington Commanders selected Sinnott at No. 53.

AtoZ Sports’ Charles Goldman wrote, “The Chiefs have done a lot of work on this tight end class thus far, which tells you they’re starting to think about life after Travis Kelce. At the very least, they need to find themselves a young and cost-effective option to help spell Kelce at certain points during the 2024 NFL season.

“That could help extend Kelce’s career, but it also sets the team up for future success with a true understudy in place.”

Jared Wiley had 178 yards in this game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vc6NHoDiHJ — The Kingdom (@MahomeSZN) April 27, 2024

While Wiley, 23, won’t replace Kelce any time soon, bringing in a new tight end while he can still learn from the ALl-Pro is a smart move. SI’s Jordan Foote predicted the Chiefs would select Wiley in Round 4.

“This is a long-term upgrade play over someone like Blake Bell, who has been the blocking or power-geared tight end in the room for the Chiefs in recent years,” Foote wrote. “Wiley is a lengthy player with underrated athleticism, which is a perfect Day Three lottery ticket combo. He could push for a hypothetical fourth tight end spot right out of the gate.”

Chiefs News: Kansas City Selected 3 Consecutive Offensive Players

Jared Wiley: Best pass-blocking TE in 2023, allowing just 1 QB pressure all season 📈 pic.twitter.com/itWOj6d9o6 — PFF KC Chiefs (@PFF_Chiefs) April 27, 2024

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is prioritizing beefing up the offense around quarterback Patrick Mahomes in their hunt for a Super Bowl three-peat. Kansas City traded up to land Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy at No. 28 on Day 1. Worthy, who clocked the fastest 40-time (4.21) in history, gives Mahomes a super speedy new weapon.

On Day 2, the Chiefs moved up one spot to select former BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia on Day 2. The 6-foot-4, 326-pounder looks to fill a massive hole on the Chiefs roster as their new starting left tackle opposite Jawann Taylor. Should Suamataia earn the starting role, it’s his job to protect Mahomes’ blindside.

After drafting Wiley on Day 3, the Chiefs picked their first defensive player, safety Jaden Hicks, at No. 133.