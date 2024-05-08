Chiefs WR Rashee Rice’s ‘Nightmare’ Draft Report Turns Heads

The circumstances surrounding Kansas City Chiefs starter Rashee Rice, quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘s No. 1 wide receiver, appear bleak.

Rice faces eight felony charges in connection to a six-vehicle car crash on March 30. WFAA reported on May 7 that Rice was “under investigation for allegedly hitting a photographer at a club in Dallas” early Monday morning.

While Chiefs Kingdom grapples over Rice’s off-the-field issues, a 2023 scouting report regarding his character resurfaced. NFL analyst Bob McGinn listed Rice as the sole player under “Scout’s Nightmare.”

McGinn wrote of the SMU alum, “Has the size (6-0 ½, 205), speed (4.42), athletic ability (41-inch vertical jump) and production (233 receptions, 25 touchdowns) to be a high draft choice. At least one team, however, has removed him from its draft board because of behavioral issues. ‘He’s talented, but not a good dude,’ one personnel director said.”

Fans and analysts strongly reacted to McGinn’s harsh assessment. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan posted, “Sure this was decried as being wrong to report about a draft prospect at the time. It’s definitely a fine line to anonymously quote people making critical comments like this. But the objective is to inform, even if that means reporting negative info.

“And just to be clear, reports like this don’t cause players’ stocks to drop. The players drop because the teams are aware of the character concerns, whether they’re reported or not.”

SI’s Albert Breer posted, “In my experience, people in the media decrying these reports are often the ones who don’t have access to this kind of information. The information, though, is usually commonly known among teams and—while there are exceptions—almost always accurate.”

The Chiefs felt his talent outweighed the red flags raised, and selected him as their No. 55 overall pick.

After the Car Crash, Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Said He Hoped Rashee Rice ‘Learned From It’



In addition to the felony charges, KCTV 5 reported Rice is facing two lawsuits stemming from the car accident that injured several people.

A few weeks later, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid fielded questions on if the organization still trusts Rice. “Yeah, listen, as long as he’s learned from it. That’s the important part of it,” Reid said, per SI’s Jordan Foote. “We’ll take it from there and see what takes place, but right now we’re just kind of gathering everything and trying to make sure we have all the bases covered.”

With Rice under police investigation just a few weeks later, fans and analysts are worried. 610 Sports Radio host Cody Tapp posted, “Chiefs might have a problem. Way too much trouble for your first offseason.” AtoZ Sports’ Charles Goldman wrote, “Someone needs to get in this kid’s ear quickly or I’m afraid he’s not long for the NFL.”

Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice is suspected of assaulting a photographer at a nightclub in Dallas, Texas on Monday, law enforcement said. It comes after Rice turned himself in to face charges for a high-speed crash.@NateBurleson shares a message to Rice and all young athletes. pic.twitter.com/voSLVlBIfZ — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 8, 2024

The Dallas Police Department told TMZ in a statement following the nightclub altercation, “A victim reported being assaulted by a suspect. The victim self-transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.” The police did not confirm Rice’s involvement.

Fox 4 KC’s Harold R Kuntz posted, “Police spokesperson says officers were dispatched about 2:30 am Monday morning for report of an assault,” at Lit Kitchen & Lounge in downtown Dallas. “No charges have been filed and no record of recent arrest.”

Chiefs News: Uncertainty Surrounds Rashee Rice’s Expected Suspension



While conflicting reports swirl over the length of Rice’s suspension, there’s also a matter of when. Depending on how the legal process plays out, his suspension might get delayed until 2025.

“If his case wraps up, then there is potential the NFL could issue its discipline and he would likely be suspended,” Rapoport said, per Goldman. “If the case is still ongoing, as we’ve seen with several others, then likely he’d be eligible to play this season. Discipline would be handled the following season. So the timing is really an issue, not whether or not he’ll actually be suspended.”

According to NFL insider James Palmer, the Chiefs are “expecting” Rice’s suspension to be “half a season at least.”

While Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick predicted a punishment more in the 2-to-6 game range, that changed following the latest incident. “OK, well, now it might be eight games or more,” Derrick posted. “Let’s see what the facts tell us though.”