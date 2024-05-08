Controversial Ex-Raiders WR Gets Cut by Latest Team

After a five-season absence from the NFL, former Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant finally got a chance at a comeback with the Dallas Cowboys last season. However, he didn’t end up playing in a single game.

The Cowboys brought him back this offseason but have decided to go in a different direction. According to a May 8 X post from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Bryant has been cut.

Pelissero pointed out that there could be other teams interested in the wide receiver but it remains to be seen which teams would sign him. Bryant is 32 now but appears to have moved past his off-the-field issues. He has been suspended by the NFL on three separate occasions but hasn’t gotten in trouble in recent years.

Previously, Bryant was known for his deep-threat ability due to his 4.42 40-yard dash speed. It remains to be seen how much of that speed he still has left at 32. Teams always need wide receivers so there’s a chance he’ll get another opportunity elsewhere.

He hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2018 when he was 27 so it’s hard to know what he might look like on the football field now. It doesn’t hurt to add him to a roster to see what he can do in training camp but there’s so much wide receiver talent in the league right now so he might not have the easiest time finding a landing spot.

Dez Bryant Praises Michael Gallup Signing

The Raiders won’t likely be a landing spot for Bryant as their wide receiver room is getting crowded. The team recently made a notable addition by signing former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup.

He’s been a productive wide receiver in his career and peaked in 2019 with a 1,107-yard season. Though he hasn’t maintained that type of production throughout his career, former Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant thinks Gallup is a good signing by the Raiders.

“That’s a great pickup,” Bryant told Vegas Sports Today in a May 5 interview. “I think Davante Adams, I think he’s going to like him.”

Bryant had left the Cowboys before Gallup played for the team but he’s followed the wide receiver’s career closely. The Raiders don’t need Gallup to be a star but if he can be a dependable No. 3 wide receiver, he’ll make an impact on the offense.

Play

What’s Going on With Hunter Renfrow?

The Raiders moved on from their No. 3 wide receiver from last season this offseason when they cut Hunter Renfrow. He was great for the team in Jon Gruden’s offense but never seemed to be a fit with Josh McDaniels.

Renfrow went from being a Pro Bowler in 2021 to not being able to sign with a team now. He remains a free agent despite getting released months ago. It’s hard to imagine a team won’t sign Renfrow at some point. His 2021 season was likely a fluke due to the fact the Raiders didn’t have much wide receiver talent but there’s no denying he’s a great route runner.

Renfrow could be waiting until training camp when teams will have a better idea of if they need wide receiver help. He’ll be on a roster at some point this season.