Cowboys Urged to ‘Pursue’ Ex-Dolphins 2-Time Interception Leader

Two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection Xavien Howard is still searching for his next team. After being drafted in the second round in 2016, Howard has spent his entire career with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins released Howard at the start of the new year and will designate him as a post-June 1 cut for maximum savings. Looking for his new home, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report urged the Dallas Cowboys to pursue the Texas native.

“Dallas didn’t add secondary help in the draft until it selected Wake Forest cornerback Caelen Carson in the fifth round. While the Cowboys are expected to have Trevon Diggs (ACL) healthy and on the field in 2024, it couldn’t hurt to add more depth at the corner position,” Knox wrote in his May 6 article looking at three free agents the Cowboys should pursue after the NFL draft.

“Bringing back 2023 trade acquisition Stephon Gilmore could be an option. Gilmore was a very solid starter for Dallas in 2023, though that fact could put his price point out of the Cowboys’ range.”

Instead of signing Stephon Gilmore, Knox wrote that the Cowboys should kick the tires on Howard.